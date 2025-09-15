



Prime Minister Narendra modified launched a scathing attack on Congress on Sunday, accusing the party to align themselves with ideologies hostile to India for its own policy. Prime Minister Modi has also criticized the congress by claiming that the party regularly adopts Pakistans as its own program. Prime Minister Modi said that, therefore, people must always remain cautious about the Congress. Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of becoming a protector of invaders and anti-national elements, calling it as a potential threat to the country's interests. Add Zee News as a favorite source Addressing a public rally in the Darrang Darrang district of Assam, Prime Minister Modi said: “For his policy, the Congress is associated with such an ideology which is against India. The same thing was seen during Operation Sindoor. In all corners of Pakistan, the leaders of the terrorists were destroyed, but the Congress held with the Pakistan army. Terrorists. Devot of Shiva; Can swallow poison: PM Modi Attacking the congress further on the verbal abuses made from a stage of the RJD-Congress during the Rally of Adhikar at the Bihar, Prime Minister Modi said: “I am a devotee of Shiva; I can swallow poison. No matter the number of abuses that have launched me, I absorb them all.” “Mujhe Kitne Hi Gaaliya of, main Bhagwan Shiv Ka Bhakt Hoon, Saara Zehar Nikal Leta Hoon … (I am a devotee of Shiva; I can swallow poison. No matter how many violas are abuse. Bharat Ratna is good or bad? PM Modi has declared. Congress gave land to infiltrators and protected them: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of having given infiltrators and protecting illegal regulations to obtain votes. “In the midst of development efforts, a challenge becomes more and more serious before the ASSAM. This challenge is infiltration. When the government of the Congress was here, it gave land to infiltrates and offered protection to illegal occupation. Land leases were given to families. BJPS Govt Double-Mo in the engine is committed to improving connectivity in the Northeast: PM Modé Stressing the crucial role of connectivity in the development of the regions, Prime Minister Modi said that the BJPS double-engine government in Assam is committed to improving connectivity in the Northeast. “Connectivity plays a crucial role in the development of any region, and our government is committed to improving connectivity in the northeast. The BJP double -engine government to transform ASSAM into a hub for connectivity and health care excellence: PM Modi During his visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra modified launched development projects worth approximately RS 6,500 crosses. Speaking on occasion, he said that these projects will still strengthen the Government of the BJP double -engine government to transform ASSAM into a hint of connectivity and excellent health care. “Development projects of a value of approximately RS. 6,500 crores were launched from this platform. Our double-engine government is committed to transforming ASSAM into a hub of connectivity and excellence in health care. These projects will further strengthen our dedication to the realization of this view. The whole country is today unique and goes ahead for the construction of Bharat Viskist. In particular our young companions. realization of this resolution. Read also: Indigo flight in Delhi prohibits takeoff in Lucknow after a technical problem

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/congress-is-protector-of-invaders-and-anti-nationals-pm-modi-in-assam-2959786.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos