May let him die: Donald Trump says Tiktok's fate in China, gives a reason why he can save him

Addressing New Jersey journalists, Donald Trump said he did not know if he would extend the deadline again for the agreement to happen and said it depended on China.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he could let Tiktok die as the deadline on an agreement with the approaches to the social media platform.

President Donald Trump speaks with journalists before embarking Air Force One at Morristown Airport on Sunday September 14, 2025, in Morristown, NJ (AP photo / Alex Brandon) (AP)

I can or not. We are negotiating Tiktok at the moment. We can let him die, or we don't know. It depends on China. It doesn't matter too much. I would love to do it for children, they love it, said Trump.

If it is extended beyond September 17, it would be the fourth stay granted by Donald Trump of the federal application of a law which initially gave bytedance until January 2025 to sell or close the popular social media platform.

The progress in an agreement has been slow, with any sharing of the prized algorithm of Tiktok with an American buyer requiring the approval of Beijing.

An agreement had been in progress in the spring. He would have retained Tiktok American operations in a new American company, belonging to the majority and operated by American investors. However, it was suspended after China said it would not approve it following Trump's steep price announcements on Chinese wells. He first extended the deadline at the beginning of April, then from May to June, and a third time to September.

