Trump suggests that a tiktok agreement is close because he reveals Crunch discussions with Xi Jinping while the Ellisons are waiting behind the scenes

A meeting between us and Chinese officials went well and an agreement was concluded concerning a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot, President Donald Trump published on his social media site on Monday.

The Trumps comment suggests that the company isTiktokThe social media company has associated with China that US law needs to be sold or cease operations.

The Republican President has repeatedly extended the deadline on Tiktoks Fate and was not initiated by an agreement when he asked by journalists on Sunday evening. Trump also said he was talking about Chinese chief Xi Jinping on Friday.

Prevails over the cryptic tweet after month of reports connecting Larry Ellison The CEO of Oracle, who briefly overthrew Elon Musk as a richest man in the world last week after a successful winning winning report on Tiktok in the long term. The Ellison family emerges like multimedia magnate in the Trump era, with a son Ellison, David Ellison, 42, after having finished his head start from the Hollywood studio inherited in the summer of 2024.

David Ellison exhibited his vision in July 2024 Paramount becoming a technological hybrid which can compete with the Netflix streaming giant, and last week, Paramount was reported by The Wall Street Journal To consider an offer for another Hollywood Hollywood sub-brain studio, Warner Brothers. In other words, a scenario is possible under which Tiktok, Paramount and Warner Brothers, including this last portfolio of brands ranging from CBS to CNN to IP such as Star Trek, the superheroes of DC Comics and Looney Tunes, would all fall under Ellison Control. David Ellison hired Old Talent Topline Netflix For paramount in chief programming Cindy Holland And the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers.

As FortuneS Diane Brady wrote in August, pop culture and politics are linked to the Trump era.

Asset Say on social truth That an agreement was concluded on a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy!

The Chinese government has not yet confirmed Trumps' statements.

The base of Trumps after a meeting in Spain that the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, had with Chinese officials, including the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, in which Tiktok was to be a subject, according to a statement from the Treasury department.

During the Democratic Presidency of Joe Bidens, the Congress and the White House used national security reasons to approve an American prohibition of Tiktok unless his parent company, Bytedance, sells his controlling participation.

But Trump continued to delay the possible calculation of the application on social networks. He extended the deadlinethree timesDuring his second term with the next to come on September 17.

Tiktok is one of the more than 100 applications developed in the last decade by Bytedance, a technological companyFounded in 2012by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming and whose siege is in the Beijing district in the northwest of Haidian.

In 2016, Bytedance launched a short video platform called Douyin in China and followed an international version called Tiktok. He then bought Musical.ly, a popular lip synchronization platform from adolescents in the United States and Europe, and combined it with Tiktok while keeping the separate application of Douyin.

Shortly after, the application exploded in popularity in the United States and many other countries, becoming the first Chinese platform to make serious breakthroughs in the West. Unlike other social media platforms focused on the culture of connections between users, Tiktok has adapted the content to the interests of peoples.

Often stupid videos andmusical clipsThe creators of published content gave Tiktok an image as a sunny corner of the Internet where users could find pleasure and a feeling of authenticity. Finding an audience on the platform has helped launch the careers of music artists like Lil Nas X.

Tiktok won more terrain during the COVVI-19 pandemic closings, when short dances that have become viral have become a pillar of the application. To better compete,Instagram and YouTubeFinally, they went out with their own tools to make short videos, respectively known as coils and shorts. At this point, Tiktok was a success in good faith.

The challenges cameIn tandem with the success of Tiktoks. US officials have expressed their concerns about the roots and ownership of the company, pointing to China laws that force Chinese companies to submit the data requested by the government. Another concern has become the owner algorithm which fills what users see on the application.