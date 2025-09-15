The hearing postponed could lead to the abolition of Ozgur Ozel, the president of the parties of the republican people.

An Ankara court has postponed the hearing for a controversial case that could oust the leader of the Turkiyes' main opposition party in the midst of demonstrations against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Monday, the hearing on the alleged internal irregularities at the Congress of the Parties of the Republican People (CHP) 2023 was postponed until October 24.

Prosecutors accused the CHP leaders of buying votes at the internal event in 2023 in which Ozgur Ozel was elected president, allegations that the CHP is politically motivated.

The case is the last of a long line of challenges encountered by the party.

The Turkish government has rejected accusations of political interference, emphasizing independently judicial acts.

The officials said that the cases against CHP figures arise from corruption accusations, which the party has denied and supported is designed to weaken the opposition.

Turkish authorities have imprisoned hundreds of CHP members this year for an alleged corruption, including the main political rival of Erdogans, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested in March.

Critics say that repression is an attempt to destabilize the political party of Turkiyes, which won a great victory over the Erdogans AK party, or the party of justice and development, during the local elections last year.

On Sunday, Ozel told thousands of demonstrators in the national capital that the case was part of Erdogans more broadly tempted to undermine democracy.

This affair is political, allegations are slander, said Ozel, who said that CHP knew the serious consequences of government oppression.

Anyone who constitutes a democratic threat to government is now the objective of governments, he suggested.

The government denies the complaint. Erdogan described the CHP network as corrupt, comparing it to a octopus whose arms extend to other parts of Turkiye and abroad.

Reporting Ankara, Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu said that the CHP Congress affair had been criticized by legal experts.

Many legal experts are contrary to the procedure because, according to Turkish laws, any irregularity linked to an internal dynamic of political parties must be taken care of by the higher electoral council, and not by a local council, noted Koseoglu.

Imamoglu, the presidential candidate of the CHPS, also accused Erdogan and his allies of anti-democratic actions.

It is not a question of CHP, the existence or the absence of democracy in Turkiye, he said, after having appeared on Friday in court in an unrelated case.

The CHP had a checked history with democracy despite the Modern Turkiye Foundation. The CHP has continued authoritarian policies in the past that have suppressed ethnic and religious minorities and this was a key factor in the way Erdogan and his justice and development power (AKP) were able to get up in power and maintain it.

There is also a historical distrust of the CHP of many communities which will continue to resist the AKP despite everything.

After the arrest of Imamoglus, Turkiye experienced its biggest events in more than a decade.

Before the decision of the Ankara court, at least 50,000 people participated in a demonstration in the capital on Sunday.

During the weekend, Turkish authorities arrested 48 more people in the CHP investigation.

On September 2, a court withdrew the management of the Istanbul parties branch for allegations to purchase votes during its provincial congress. The decision was considered by analysts as a test for the Congress case which was postponed on Monday.

Following the decision earlier this month, the Turkiyes stock market fell by 5.5%, which raises its already fragile economy.