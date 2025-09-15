RS 6 Lakh cries boom in 1 month! How the PM Modi TPS cuts shaken the stock market

Investors rushing into portfolios really realized in the history of the consumption of India, automotive and consumption -related actions became the greatest winners a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modification announcement Time Rationalization on August 14, leading a spectacular rally of RS 6 Lakh.

The NIFTY AUTO index increased by more than 11% in the last month, the market capitalization combined with its 16 exploding shares of 5.13 Lakh crores. The manufacturer of Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors, has become the largest winner with a gain of 19%, while the largest car manufacturer in India, Maruti Suzuki, increased by 18%.

Under the new TPS rules, which come into force compared to September 22, small cars will now attract 18% of the TPS against 28-31% earlier, while large SUVs will be taxed at 40% against 43-50% earlier. Similarly, the TPS on two-wheelers less than 350 CC will now attract 18% of the TPS instead of 28%.

The sustainable consumers sector has joined the game with an equal fervor, while the Nifty Consumer Sustainable index jumped by 5.6%, adding more than Rs 78,000 crosses in market value. The Bati India footwear actions carried out the charge with a superb thrust of 20%. TPS on shoes at a price of less than RS 2,500 will fall to 5%.

“TPS 2.0, with a net reduction in the estimated net income of RS 48,000 crores for the government, should act as a budgetary stimulus. Based on the 2x multiplier, this could release RS 96,000 additional demand in the economy,” noted Elara Securities analysts.

What appears to be a budgetary sacrifice on the government's assessment is to result in a growth catalyst that could reshape consumption models across India.

The euphoria is not only theoretical. SESHADRI SEN of Emkay Global, after having met nine companies through consumption and the BFSI, revealed the reality on the ground: “There is a wide optimism as to a resumption of 2 hours by emphasizing economic segments, for which the impact of TPS on affordability is more pronounced.”

The impact is visceral and immediate. “Companies expect 8 to 10% Delta in sales volume, with a higher impact on economic segments. The impact of affordability is much higher for low -income segments,” added Sen, now Emkay's aggressive and aggressive objective of 28,000 for September 2026.

TVS Motor, Hero Motocorp, Samvardhana Mashrson, EXIDE industries and Ashok Leyland all displayed two -digit yields in the last month, while investors are betting on the resumption of sustained consumption.

In sustainable consumers, the rally has extended beyond the bat at PG Electroplast, Amber Enterprises, Century Pryboards, Dixon Technologies and Voltas – Each benefiting from Boost the GST Cucs that Promised.

Analysts point out that it is not a flash in the pan. “TPS cuts are one of the many engines of the recovery of expected consumption. They are rising on actions of the previous government such as the ~ Billion of tax reductions in the budget of the Union of the Exercise 26 and the monetary relaxation of the RBI,” said Sen.

Most companies consider this to be a permanent expansion of TAM, estimating the accessibility difference contracts of more than 50%.

The lollapalooza effect



VINOD KARKI D'ICICI SECURITIES sees something bigger brewing: “LOLLAPALOOZA effect on overall demand, probably as a reduction in TPS rates, income and interest on loans working simultaneously thanks to the economy as well as the increase in public spending, the excess of banking liquidity and the continuous development of pro-growth policies.”

This could provide “an upward growth surprise, leading to an upgrade of the growth projection of 6.5% by the RBI,” added Karkki.

The interior brokerage company Mirae Asset Sharekhan has become optimistic decisively, improving the consumer goods sector of neutral to the positive. “We believe that Britannia, Nestl, Colgate, Hul, Emami and Dabur are main beneficiaries of TPS rate discounts”, with favorite choices, including Hul, Dabur, Britannia, Colgate, Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders & Distillers.

Elara Securities sees discretionary expenses dominate incremental flows, with “mode, food services (QSR and online food delivery), lifestyle and electronics” emerging as the greatest beneficiaries. The QSR channels and the Nykaa online beauty platform could see excessive gains.

However, not everyone is drunk on euphoria. Kotak's institutional actions are hitting a cautious note on cars: “It is obvious that the volumes of all players will not be 15 to 20% higher in perpetuity and profitability may not increase significantly, 4W companies carrying out the whole advantage of GST declines by price reductions.”

For sustainable consumers, they see “a moderate increase in volumes, but a limited impact on profitability given the competitive nature of the industry”, noting that air conditioners may not see a lot of stimulation of demand given the approaching winter season.

What takes place is more than a simple market gathering – is a fundamental reset of the consumption trajectory of India. With RS 1 LAKH CROID OF ADDITIONAL Application potentially flooding the economy, the rationalization of the TPS announced on independence day can have triggered the most important consumption boom in recent memory.

