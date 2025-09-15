



An agreement was concluded between the Trump administration and China to maintain Operational Tiktok in the United States, administration officials announced on Monday, concluding a one-year effort that started during President Donald Trumps.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a framework agreement had been concluded and Trump will speak with Chinese chief Xi Jinping on Friday to finalize the agreement.

President Trump played a role in this regard, we had an appeal with him last night, we had specific advice from him, we shared it with our Chinese counterparts, Bessent in Madrid on Monday. Without its leadership and the lever effect it provides, we could not include the agreement today.

The Trump administration did not appoint the buyer supported by the United States, but the group should be led by Oracle Executive President Larry Ellison, who has briefly become the richest person in the world last week. Trump in January said he would defend Ellison, a Trump supporter, buying American applications.

Chinese and American diplomats met this week in Spain this week to discuss trade and other questions. Bessent, leading the latest series of trade discussions with China on behalf of the United States, said Tiktok was one of the subjects likely to be discussed.

We were very focused on Tiktok and we make sure that it was a just agreement for the Chinese and completely respects the American national security problems, and this is the agreement we have concluded, said US trade representative Jamieson Greer on Monday. And of course, we want to make sure that the Chinese have a fair and invested environment in the United States, but still that US national security passes first.

Tiktok and his parent company Bytedance did not immediately respond to the request for CNNS comments on the status of an agreement.

Trump repeatedly has extended a self-imposed deadline to conclude an agreement with China to sell at least part of the mother company of Tiktok bytedance US Tiktok Business to an owner supported by the Americans. A bipartite bill adopted by the Congress and signed by former President Joe Biden prohibited Tiktok in the United States due to national security problems, allowing the application to continue to operate in America only if its Chinese owner has abandoned his participation in the American assets of the social media company.

Tiktok briefly became dark in the United States on January 18, the day before the entry into force of the Act on Applications Controlled by Foreign Opponers. But on January 19, one day before Trump took office for his second term, he said that he would sign an executive action at the start of his mandate which would guarantee that American companies would not be punished for welcoming Tiktok in their application stores or servers.

The decree, signed on January 20, delayed 75 days the application of the law. Trump extended the deadline again in June. The deadline had recently been extended until September 17, but Trump had to move the deadline if an agreement did not meet in time.

The law gives the president a broad discretionary power on how to enforce the ban. But the criticisms said that Trumps' extensions had thwarted the will of the Congress.

Trump towards the end of his first mandate had recommended to prohibit Tiktok a policy which he never adopted but that Biden finally supported and signed. But the opinion Trumps finally changed after having considered the application on social networks as contributing to its electoral victory in 2024.

Tiktok has around 170 million American users, many of whom were a contingent who offered much more support to the Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 elections than this population segment in recent years. Trump repeatedly said that an agreement was close, but no breakthrough has emerged until Monday.

Several investment groups have come forward in recent months saying that they would be interested in buying Tiktok. Among the most prominent, he was led by the former owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Frank McCourt and the investor Kevin Oleary of Shark Tank Fame, who made several public pleas to have Tiktok and who made an offer in Bytedance.

But Tiktok would probably cost more than the group probably cannot afford in tens of billions of dollars. This group therefore declared that he had proposed to buy Tiktoks US active ingredients without the secret applications sauce: his algorithm that hooks users to watch the video after the video on the platform. They said they were convinced that they could create a comparable algorithm from zero.

This is why industry analysts believe that a candidate much more likely to buy Tiktoks US is Ellison, who has the capacity to lead a group of investors with money to buy algorithm and whose company already has a relationship with Tiktok.

Oracle in 2020 began to host American data Tiktoks, and she briefly concluded an agreement with the first Trump administration that year to buy Tiktok, before this agreement was ultimately blocked.

Trump previously said he is looking for a 50-50 joint venture between Bytedance and a new American owner. Since then, it has been strongly debated the law on the law, and the Trump administration has not specified the type of agreement which it had obtained on Monday.

China, until that time, hesitated to allow Bytedance to give up its American stake. But while trade tensions between companies have reached a inflection point in the spring and continued throughout the summer, as evidenced by the announcement on Monday that Nvidia had violated its antitrust laws The Chinese authorities apparently decided that it should play ball.

The agreement also seems to be a pioneer from a Trump-Xe meeting that the two parties looked for for months. Trump at the end of October and early November planned a trip to Asia, and their first person in person in the second term of Trumps could, in theory, take place then.

Trump hinted on Monday that an agreement was now close.

The major commercial meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will be finished shortly, said Trump on Monday in an article on Truth Social. An agreement was also concluded on a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy! I will speak to President XI on Friday.

Correction: an earlier version of this story incorrectly assigned a quote characterizing the agreement as just for China while respecting American national security problems. US trade representative Jamieson Greer has published this declaration.

