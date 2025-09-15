Can EU and NATO impose prices on India and China, as Trump wants? | Commercial and economic news





US President Donald Trump called on the member states of NATO and the EU to strike China and India with prices up to 100% to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump, who previously undertook to end the conflict on the first day to become president, made his request at a meeting between the officials of the United States and the European Union last Tuesday. This decision is considered a means of trying to establish a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trumps asks Brussels, reported for the first time by the Financial Times, followed up on the remarks of the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said Washington was preparing more strict economic restrictions on Russia but needed more solid European support.

In a letter published on his Truth social account on September 13, Trump said he was ready to make major sanctions against Russia once NATO had agreed to do the same thing. He also said that high prices on China would weaken Beijing control over Russia.

Why is Trump for the request?

China and India buy oil from Russia, which helps maintain the Russian economy.

As the largest Russian energy buyer, China imported 109 million tonnes of crude oil last year, representing almost 20% of its total energy imports, according to Chinese customs data. India, on the other hand, imported 88 million tonnes of Russian oil in 2024, or 15% of its imports.

And while Trump recently slapped an additional 25% rate on India for importing Russian crude, he has so far been to impose rates similar to China while his administration is sailing in a delicate commercial truce with Beijing.

To get around the problem, Trump asked NATO on Saturday to impose prices of 50 to 100% on China to weaken economic adhesion in Beijing on Russia.

In the letter that Trump published on Saturday, he said that stopping Russian energy purchases, combined with heavy prices on China, would be of great help to end the conflict.

Europe supports Russian energy have dropped since the start of the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in months in February 2022. At the time, the EU imported 45% of its natural gas from Russia. This should only fall at 13% this year. But Trump wants Europe to do more.

Requests by American presidents take place in the middle of increased tensions between NATO and Russia. More than a dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace last Wednesday, and one entered Romanian airspace on Saturday. Poland and Romania are both members of NATO.

Warsaw said that the drone's foray was deliberate, but Moscow had minimized the incident and said it did not intend to target Poland. Bucharest, meanwhile, scrambled fighter planes to intercept the Russian drone on Saturday evening and denounced irresponsible actions in Moscow.

France and Germany have notably joined a new NATO mission to strengthen the eastern flank of groups and will move certain military assets to the east.

Last Friday, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that his patience with Putin was starting to run out of recent face-to-face talks in Alaska and in the midst of Russia, increasing air attacks against Ukraine, including its greatest air attack, earlier this month.

The American president expressed his frustration on the scale of Poutines to arrest war and said that he was considering additional sanctions on Russian banks and energy products.

Would have to go down very, very strong, said Trump.

The Trums push at allied prices against China and Russia occurs at a time when its own legal authority to impose prices under the International Economic Powers (IEEPA) is challenged at home. In May, an American commercial court judged that the prices exceed any authority granted to the president. A court of appeal confirmed this decision in August, and the case is now heading for the Supreme Court.

A decision on the legality of Trumps's prices is expected in November.

Can the EU easily impose sanctions on China and India?

The bilateral trade in goods between Brussels and Beijing reached around 732 billion euros (860 billion dollars) in 2024. The EU ran a commercial deficit of goods with China of around 305.8 billion euros (359 billion dollars) last year, up around 297 billion euros ($ 349 billion) in 2023, making China the largest partner of Import EUS.

For the context, the United States remains the largest trading partner. In 2024, total trade in goods and services between the EU and the United States amounted to 1.68 euros (1.98 dollars). Here, the EU had a surplus of trade in goods of 198 billion euros (233 billion dollars) and an overall surplus of 50 billion euros ($ 59 billion).

Most of the imports of Europe from China, around 40%, are in the form of consumer electronics, followed by heavy manufacturing equipment and then clothes and accessories.

Imports of European origin from India, compared, are small. In 2024, the EU directed a trade deficit of goods mainly in the form of electronic equipment, pharmaceutical products and basic metals such as iron and steel of only 22.5 billion euros ($ 26 billion) with India.

The result is that Europe strongly depends on goods imported from China and, much less on India. Chinese manufacturing imports are deeply integrated into European supply chains.

Suddenly, imposing prices, in particular at levels of 50 to 100%, would disrupt manufacturing, would increase production costs and increase consumption prices across the EU, which is why the block will probably be wary to adopt unilateral punitive prices.

However, some EU member states have publicly supported targeted measures against China. On September 12, the group's finance ministers (G7) Nations Bloc that includes France, Germany and Italy summoned an appeal to discuss additional sanctions on Russia and possible tariffs on the countries they consider to allow war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Turkiye, who is a member of NATO, is the third buyer of Russia petroleum products, after China and India. The other members of NATO who buy Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

What will happen next?

In the hours following the September 13 declaration to NATO members, Beijing replied by saying that China does not participate in wars or does not help trace them.

Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Chinas, said war could not resolve problems and sanctions complicated them that, according to a statement from the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US Treasury Secretary, Bessent, will meet the Vice Minister of Chinas on Monday, He Lifeng in Madrid, in an attempt to defuse trade tensions between the two biggest economies in the world.

As for American-Indian relations, Trump declared on September 9 that the two countries were pursuing negotiations to deal with commercial obstacles between them.

He plans to speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks and expects a successful conclusion to their commercial talks, he wrote on social networks.

In response, Modi echoes optimism optimism that the talks have succeeded and said that the two countries were close friends and natural partners.

Our teams strive to conclude these discussions as soon as possible, said Modi. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump.

