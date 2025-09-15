Politics
The simultaneous postal police session, the experts said that in the Jokowi era, had started to be irregularities
Jakarta, kompas.com – Expert Testing the police police with the case number 114 / PUU-XXIII / 2025 approaching the related rules which apply to two different eras of leaders, namely the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and the era of President Joko Widodo.
The expert named Soleman B. Ponto said that, at the time of Sby, the rules linked to the TNI / Polri who wanted to serve in the civilian were very tight and obeyed by the executive. Because when the TNI / Polri who wishes to occupy civilian posts must be asserted linked to the transfer of status of police / military members to ordinary officials.
“In the Sby era, this status was very, very tight, until Hy (Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono), the son of him had to resign from TNI before being named to become the governor of DKI, must resign” suleman during a hearing at the Constitutional Court (MK), Central Jakarta, Monday 9/15/2025).
But at the time of President Jokowi, Suleman said that there were deviations, because many active soldiers could occupy civil posts.
He specifically described, even civil positions that were not regulated in law, namely civil positions which should also be occupied by civilians.
“Now, when he entered the time of President Jokowi began to be deviations, many active TNI soldiers continued to occupy civil posts, even if it was a position outside the structural institution which was contrary to the law,” he said.
Experts also provide police data that hold civilian positions outside the organizational structure of the national police continue to increase.
In 2023, the total number of police officers who occupy civil posts reached 3,424 staff members, made up of 1,026 officers, 2,398 Bintara or Tamtama.
Then 2024 to 3,822 with a composition of 1,157 officers, 2,665 bintara / tamtama.
This year, there are 4,351 police officers in civilian posts, 1,184 officers and 3,167 tamtama.
“Does this eliminate the opportunity of civilians? Yes, eliminating. 4,51 (members of the national police in the civil position), it eliminates (the opportunity) 4 351 civilians. Because 4,351 is impossible to enter the police, but the police can enter ASN, so it is not neutral and eliminates the opportunity,” he said.
For more information, this case was submitted by Syamsul Jahidin who continued article 28 paragraph (3) and the explanation of article 28 paragraph (3) of the law number 2 of 2002 concerning the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia (Polri law).
The reason for which they pursued were because many active police officers currently held civilian positions in the organizational structure outside the national police, including the chairman of the corruption eradication committee, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, the BNN chief, deputy chief of BSSN and the BNPT chief.
Active police officers who occupy these positions without going through a process of resignation or retirement.
This is considered contrary to the principle of neutrality of the apparatus of the State, reduces the quality of democracy and meritocracy in public services and affects the constitutional rights of the applicant as citizens and civilians to receive equal treatment in the filling of the public service.
The applicant also assessed that the standard of the article has substantially created the dwifunction of the national police because it acts as state security and also has a role in the government, bureaucracy and social life of the community.
