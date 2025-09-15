



Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the Purnea district in Bihar on Monday, where he will address a public rally and inaugural development initiatives evaluated at Rs 36,000 crores. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will launch the National Makhana Board at Bihar, which aims to promote production, develop new technologies, improve post-harvest management, encourage value and treatment of value and facilitate the market, export and brand development for Makhana, benefiting farmers in Bihar and India. The Bihar contributes to around 90% of the total production of Makhana India, with key districts, notably Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Suppuul, Kishanganj and Araria providing optimal climatic conditions and fertile soils that ensure high quality Makhana. The creation of the Makhana board of directors should increase production and strengthen the position of Bihars worldwide in this sector. Add Zee News as a favorite source Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the interim terminal of the new Civil Enclave from Purnea airport, improving the manipulation capacity of passengers in the region. The Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects in Purnea worth approximately Rs 36,000 crores. This includes the basics of a 3×800 MW thermal energy project in Pirpauti, Bhagalpur, the largest investment in the private sector of Bihars worth 25,000 roots, built using a low-supercritical low-emission technology, aimed at providing dedicated power and strengthening the energy security of states. Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link project In addition, Prime Minister Modi will throw the foundation stone of phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi intra-state river connection project worth more than 2,680 complaints of rupees, which implies improvements in the channel, move, reconstruction of damaged structures and the renovation of the settling basin. The project will improve the discharge capacity of 15,000 to 20,000 Cuses, benefiting from several districts in northeast Bihar thanks to an improvement in irrigation, flood control and agricultural resilience. PM Modi to pose rail projects in founding stone and report several trains In accordance with the improvement of rail connectivity, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several rail projects and signal several trains. This includes the foundation of the bikramshilakatareah rail line of more than 2,170 value, providing a direct rail link through the ganga, and the inauguration of the Arariagalia line (Thakurganj) worth 4,410 rupees. He will also signal trains on the Arariagalgales section, the Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani and Danapur, and the trains of Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsachheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbanierrode, improving the efficiency of travel and regional connectivity. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the installation of sex sperm in Purnea, a first station of its kind in the east and northeast of India under the mission Rashtriya Gokul. The installation, capable of producing 5 lakh of doses of sexual sperm each year, uses an indigenous developed technology to increase the chances of female veal births, helping small marginal farmers by improving productivity and dairy income. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the ceremonies of Griha Pravesth, distributing keys to 35,000 rural beneficiaries under the PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under the PMAY (U). Prime Minister Modi will also distribute community investment funds worth approximately 500 complaints of rupees for cluster level federations under Day-Nrlm, handing the checks to selected CLF presidents. Read also: Gadkari on the ethanol line: “My brain with a value of Rs 200 crores per month, I know how to win honestly”

