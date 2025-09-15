Politics
Trump to speak with Xi as the American trade is progressing; Treat on the company “Popular to young Americans” probably
“The major trade meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will be in conclusion shortly,” Asset said in a social article of truth.
“I will speak to President XI on Friday. The relationship remains very strong !!!”, he added.
He suggested that an agreement was concluded to solve the problems that the United States has on the property of Tiktok saying: “An agreement was also concluded on a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy!”
US-CHINA reaches the “frame” on Tiktok Deal
After the two countries had commercial negotiations on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the two countries had reached an “framework” for an agreement to settle their dispute on Tiktok
“We have a framework for a tiktok agreement,” he told journalists, adding that US President Donald Trump and the Chinese Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to “conclude” the agreement.
China and the United States met in Madrid to discuss trade, Tiktok
China and the United States met in Madrid on Sunday, where the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and senior Chinese officials, including Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng, were to discuss economic and commercial issues, as Tiktok, as confirmed by the two countries.
“Chinese and American delegations met here Sunday for interviews on economic and commercial issues,” said the official Xinhua news agency in a recent report from the Spanish capital.
According to Chinese officials, the country's delegation will be in Madrid until Wednesday.
The two countries have faced a climbing of trade tensions since the start of the year when they have slapped heavy prices on each other. The two countries have decided to reach an agreement to defuse tensions, temporarily reducing prices to 30% on the side of the United States and 10% from China.
During the meeting in Madrid, the main leaders of the two countries will also discuss their Tiktok dispute. On Friday, China urged the United States to approach its dispute concerning the popular social media platform through dialogue.
After Trump has extended Tiktok's ban for the third time, the deadline for popular app to find a non-Chinese buyer or be prohibited in the United States is September 17.
One day before Trump's inauguration of Trump, a federal law demanding the sale of Tiktok or the ban on national security reasons should take effect.
On Friday, the Beijing Ministry of Commerce called for Washington to “work with China on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultations, to resolve the concerns of the other through dialogue and find a solution to the problem”, according to a statement reported by AFP.
Trade talks between China and the United States resumed Monday in Madrid at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While the two delegations led by Bessent and Lifeng opened the last series of discussions on Sunday, meetings should continue until Wednesday.
Meetings talk about the city because the agenda includes two of the most thorny problems of the bilateral relationship: Trump's threat of steep prices on Chinese imports and the demand for Washington that Tiktok is sold to a non -Chinese owner or will face an American ban by September 17.
During the weekend, China has launched investigations into the American semiconductor sector, signaling the frictions of respect despite the Madrid talks, AFP reported.
Madrid meetings between the two giants could lay the foundations for a possible summit between Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping later this year. Until then, negotiators have faced the challenge of stabilizing a difficult truce while addressing disputes on technological access, rates and exports of rare land.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/global-trends/trump-to-speak-to-china-president-xi-jinping-on-friday-says-us-china-big-trade-meeting-gone-very-well/articleshow/123901620.cms
