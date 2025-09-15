



Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram is addressed to the media at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on February 27, 2025. The results of Ppileaked confirm the widespread rig, says Waqas Akram.govt accused of ignorance, floods and threats of terrorism.

Islamabad: the information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) called the Commonwealth Observer Group to officially publish his report on the elections of February 8, 2024, which he described as a “mega flying polls”, reported the news.

“The theft threw a systemic naked rigging, an institutional bias and a deliberate targeting of PTI and its founder, Imran Khan. The report noted that the PTI had been stripped of its electoral symbol (BAT) and presented to Khan three convictions in the survey days, have indeed prohibited it from contesting and refusing a fair choice,” he said in a declaration by Sunday.

Addressing the fate of the citizens affected by inflation, Waqas has urged the government to considerably reduce oil prices, stressing that people are already overwhelmed by the costs of costs and the devastating impact of the floods. He accused the regime of having shown criminal indifference to millions of victims, exposing more what he called his anti-pepple character.

He argued that the disclosed report has validated the long -standing concerns of the PTI concerning the general rigging, before and after the day of the ballot. According to him, the document also underlined how the courts canceled the ban by Nawaz Sharif by Nawaz Sharif just before appointments, allowing his return to politics while selectively refusing the participation of PTI a decision he described as a legal favoritism.

Waqas Akram said that the regime imposed did everything possible to remove the report, but that the results have disclosed to the media have exposed how systematically and ruthlessly manipulated.

Waqas added that he revealed that the 45 gap form, with modified votes between polling stations and final counts, alongside manipulated forms 46 and 47 promoting rivals.

The PTI faced massive arrests, office raids, missing managers have forced to leave, used breakdowns on the Internet, disturbing the countryside, interference from the police in deposits and a selective application of the rules, distinguishing PTI while its rivals campaigned freely, it quoted the report.

Speaking of the alarming resurgence of terrorism across the country, in particular in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balutchistan, he said that he again exposed confused, myopes and defective diets.

He accused the corporate governments of the tactics to silence the dissident voices and close his eyes on the climbing of the threat of terrorism fueled militancy at an alarming rate.

He said that instead of fighting terrorism and protecting national security, the regime was singularly focused on the crushing of its party and its founding president, Imran Khan.

Waqas expressed condolences to innocent soldiers and citizens who continue to bear the cost of poorly placed priorities in government. Waqas criticized the hypocrisy and incompetence of governments, recalling that more than 21 military operations have moved thousands of people without any compensation, rehabilitation or peace.

He reminded the Nation that by the National Action Plan (NAP), federal and provincial governments had promised major financial support in KP after the FATA merger for education, health care and jobs to counter activism.

However, he added that none of these commitments was honored. Instead, KP was deliberately private as a punishment for supporting PTI and Imran Khan. He criticized the controversial decision to move the siege of PESHAWAR FC in Islamabad after renamed it from force, describing it as a dangerous politicization of national security institutions.

He noted that the FC, initially responsible for border security, was now reused to remove the PTI instead of fighting terrorism. The PTI spokesman noted that if this decision was really essential for national security, the regime should also rename the Rangers and transfer their offices to Islamabad.

However, Sheikh Waqas stressed that if the government was really serious about the fight against terrorism, it would have ended the brutal repression of the opposition, released all political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and worked towards a unified national strategy and well thought out to eliminate the threat once and for all, instead of wasting the loop.

He called on the immediate disbursement of the merger funds promised to KP and the authorization of all the contributions in progress, instead of wasting national resources on sumptuous foreign trips.

