The framework agreement has reached the future of Tiktok





Madrid (AP) A executive agreement was concluded between China and the United States for the property of the popular social video platform Tiktok, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said after weekend trade negotiations in Spain.

Bessent said at a press conference after the last series of commercial negotiations between the two best economies in the world concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping would be expressed on Friday to finalize the agreement. He said that the objective of the agreement would be to go to the American property.

We are not going to talk about the commercial terms of the agreement, said Bessent. It is between two private festivals. But commercial conditions have been agreed.

Li Chenggang, representative of international trade in Chinas, said the two parties had reached basic consensus to properly solve the problems related to Tiktok in a cooperative manner, reduce obstacles to investments and promote related economic and commercial cooperation, according to the official Chinas Xinhua news agency.

Li said the two parties had frank and in -depth discussions about Tiktok and concern about China.

The meeting in Madrid is the fourth cycle of commercial negotiations between US officials and Chinese officials since Trump launched a pricing war against Chinese products in April. A fifth cycle of negotiations should occur in the coming weeks, said Bessent, the two governments providing for a possible summit between Trump and XI later this year or at the start of next year to solidify a trade agreement.

However, nothing has been confirmed, and analysts say that possible exchanges could delay the visit.

Chinese officials did not immediately speak to the media after Madrid's talks, but Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, who led the Chinese delegation, was seen smiling when he left the place.

During the Democratic Presidency of Joe Bidens, the Congress and the White House used national security reasons to approve an American prohibition of Tiktok unless his parent company, Bytedance, sells his controlling participation.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly extended the deadline for the closure of Tiktok, even if the law authorizes only one suspended 90 days, and only if there is an agreement on the table and an official notification at the Congress.

The current extension expires on Wednesday, two days before Trump and Xi were provided to discuss the final details of the framework agreement. Although Trump did not directly address the deadline to come, he said he could delay the ban indefinitely.

Tiktok is one of the more than 100 applications developed in the last decade by Bytedance, a technological company founded in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming and whose headquarters in the Northwest Beijing District.

In 2016, Bytedance launched a short video platform called Douyin in China and followed an international version called Tiktok. He then bought Musical.ly, a popular lip synchronization platform from adolescents in the United States and Europe, and combined it with Tiktok while keeping the separate application of Douyin.

Shortly after, the application exploded in popularity in the United States and many other countries, becoming the first Chinese platform to make serious breakthroughs in the West. Unlike other social media platforms focused on the culture of connections between users, Tiktok has adapted the content to the interests of peoples.

The often stupid videos and music clips published have given Tiktok an image as a sunny corner of the Internet where users could find pleasure and a feeling of authenticity. Finding an audience on the platform has helped launch the careers of music artists like Lil Nas X.

Tiktok won more terrain during the COVVI-19 pandemic closings, when short dances that have become viral have become a pillar of the application. To better compete, Instagram and YouTube finally released their own tools to make short videos, respectively called coils and shorts. At this point, Tiktok was a success in good faith.

The challenges came in tandem with the success of Tiktoks. US officials have expressed their concerns about the roots and ownership of the company, pointing to China laws that force Chinese companies to submit the data requested by the government. Another concern has become the owner algorithm which fills what users see on the application.

___

Boak reported to Washington. The writers of the Associated Press Didi Tang and Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-tiktok-china-b2621f7554d4a45eef83d05b4b958034 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos