



President Donald Trump launched the idea on Monday that companies no longer provide a profits on a quarterly basis and going to the half -yearly place.

In a social article of truth, Trump said that the idea was “subject to dry approval” and “save money and allow managers to focus on the correct management of their businesses”.

“Have you ever heard the statement that” China has a 50 to 100-year view of the management of a business, when we run our businesses on a quarterly basis ??? not good !!! “, said Trump.

During his first mandate, Trump had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to study the question, but no recommendation went from the question.

The wisdom of quarterly reports has already been discussed. In a 2018 opinion play for the Wall Street Journal, Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett and the CEO of Jpmorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, recommended the suppression of quarterly advice, but not reports on profits.

“According to our experience, the councils on quarterly profits often lead to an unhealthy concentration on short -term profits to the detriment of the strategy, growth and long -term sustainability,” wrote the couple.

Current regulations require companies to declare profits on a quarterly basis, although the provision of forecasts is voluntary. The rules can be modified by the securities commission or could be modified by the congress.

Logistically, this decision would not require the support of the congress, but rather a majority vote on the SEC, where the Republicans currently hold a majority of 3-1 votes, with an open seat. The process would probably take six to 12 months, said Sarah Bianchi, chief strategist for international political affairs and public policies in Evercore ISI.

“Administrations owe various degrees given the political bouvillons to the dry, and with the directive of Trump is now something which must be taken seriously as a possibility,” said Bianchi, a former representative of American trade, in a note. “However, the SEC has also historically been able to operate with a certain independence.”

The president of the dry, Paul Atkins, did not speak about the issue.

“If the dry effort to reconsider quarterly reports gains steam, this could also cause conversations around the moment and how companies emit advice and communicate with investors who would have important ramifications for public procurement,” added Bianchi.

Supporters of the current system say that it offers investors timely opportunities as well as transparency with public enterprises.

“When you assess this and put it on a whiteboard, the quarterly reports prevail over the drawbacks,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management. “Having to wait six months for the official results, I just think that it would cause more difficulties than it would add advantages.”

Although managers have been criticized to report misleading income, the use of accounting principles generally accepted GAAP has contributed to providing railings that guarantee standardization. For this reason, American relationships are taken into account of the most transparent and reliable in the world.

Despite Trump's comments on China, companies have similar reporting requirements in the United States, if not stricter. Chinese companies must submit quarterly profits as well as semi -annual and annual reports.

The companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, however, report only every six months.

Trump's proposal would be more in line with practices in the United Kingdom and the European Union, where companies are required to submit semi -ianity, but can publish quarterly reports if they wish.

But Hogan said that the comparison between American companies and European companies is not valid.

“How many companies in European markets have stock market capitalizations from a dollars Billion and increase revenues to 60% per year or have gross margins that are north of 50%?” He said. “The investor is better suited to have more information than less or more frequent information.”

Earlier this year, the Sovereign Heritage Fund of Norway proposed to switch to semi -annual reports, due to the extension of the period would allow companies to concentrate in the longer term. The long-term stock market negotiation platform also supported less frequent reports.

The White House refused more comments on Trump's position. CNBC contacted the dry to comment.

