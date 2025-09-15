Prime Minister Narendra Modi, September 15, 2025, inaugurated the 16th combined commanding conference (CCC) in Kolkata and asked the Ministry of Defense (MOD) to take rapid measures to prevail against any eventuality.

In accordance with 2025 being the year of defense reforms, the Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Defense to quickly implement concrete stages to achieve greater joy, Atmanirbharta (autonomy) and innovation to meet future challenges and prevail against any eventuality, said the press information office (GDP) in a press release.

Mr. Modi examined the security situation and the operational preparation of the armed forces. The Prime Minister was informed of the operational preparation of the forces in the context of the new normal created by Operation Sindoor, Future of Warfare in the context of technology and emerging tactics, said GDP.

Based on the theme year of reforms – transformation for the future, the conference focuses on the conduct of transformative reforms through the armed forces.

Held once in two years, the CCC is the brainstorming forum at the APEX level of the forces and brings together the best civil and military leaders of the nations to exchange opinions, and lay the foundations for the future development of India military preparation.

Deliberations take place on a wide range of strategic questions, including modernization of forces, joy, integration and improvement of operational preparation for the multi-domain war, said a statement by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense.

He said the Prime Minister welcomed the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor and underlined his contributions to the construction of the nation, the anti-piration and the evacuation of citizens of conflict zones. Mr. Modi unveiled the Document of the Vision 2047 of the Indian Armed Forces, translating the path of an Indian armed forces ready for the future.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, as well as senior officials of the three forces, participated in the conference to be held over the next two days.

According to GDP, the conference will carry out a holistic examination of various structural, administrative and operational questions based on comments of all forces, the preparation of the armed forces in the face of the increase in global uncertainties.

Mr. Singh will address the CCC Tuesday, September 16, 2025), followed by services on Wednesday September 17, 2025).