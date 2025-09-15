Politics
Trump to arrive for a British state visit while the leadership of the starmers is tested
President Donald Trump is expected to arrive during an unprecedented state visit to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 16, 2025) while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is trying to manage growing dissatisfaction within his party about his leadership.
Trump and the first lady of the United States Melania Trump are expected to arrive in London on Tuesday, September 16, 2025) and go to the castle of Windsor, outside London, where they will spend the night. Wednesday (September 17, 2025) The events are largely ceremonial: the Britains Monarch King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome their American guests during a reception and the party will make an open transport tour. Mr. Trump will visit the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II and attend a state banquet on Wednesday, September 17, 2025).
The monarchy is deployed to strengthen the bonds of the United Kingdom, Trump being a fan professor of the royal family. The president described the king as a handsome man, a wonderful man when he received an invitation to Mr. Starmer's state visit, when the British Prime Minister visited the White House in February.
Mr. Starmer underlined, like Mr. Trump, this is an unprecedented second state visit to an American president. The Trumps were organized by the late British monarch, Elizabeth II, and her husband, Prince Phillip, in 2019, under the conservative government of Boris Johnsons.
The United Kingdom has provided negative commercial terms with the United States compared to India (which faces prices of 50%) and the European Union. The reciprocal rate of Uks for its American exports is at the basis of 10%, but certain goods such as steel and aluminum are tariff at a higher rate under article 232. The United Kingdom still faces prices of 25%for these goods with other countries confronted up to 50%.
These prices should be finalized Thursday, September 18, 2025), when Mr. Starmer welcomes Trump for bilateral talks in his official country residence, Checkers.
The meeting comes a few days after the Prime Minister was forced to dismiss the British ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, whose links with the sexual offender, sentenced Jeffrey Epstein, were closer than we thought before. The extent of Mr. Trumps' possessions with Mr. Epstein has become a meticulous examination in Washington.
The visit also comes when Mr. Starmers' political fortunes were threatened. A few days before the Mandelson scandal, Starmer-Aly and British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned for not having paid enough tax on a house. This led to a hasty reshuffle of the cabinet. Mr. Starmers long -term prospects in the street n ° 10 Downing Street has been uncertain since British press reports, unions and labor deputies increasingly unhappy with its delivery history. Trump's visit could therefore help strengthen Mr. Starmers' position at home if he is able to show concrete deliverables.
The United Kingdom and the United States would sign a nuclear energy agreement, part of which will facilitate the construction of small modular reactors thanks to multinational partnerships, the British government announced on Monday, September 15, 2025). Countries should also sign a technological partnership covering the AI, quantum IT and semiconductor sectors, among others. The CEO of Openai, Sam Altman, and the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, should accompany Mr. Trump during the visit.
Elon Musk, founder of the X Corp technology giant. And former member of Trump in an inner circle, will not be traveling. Mr. Musk launched an appeal to violence during the weekend, when he delivered a video message during a unit demonstration The Kingdom organized by the far right Tommy Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon). Some 1.10,000 to 1,50,000 people attended the event in accordance with police estimates.
Mr. Musk had asked demonstrators to repel immigration and fight or die while he called for a general election. Downing Street condemned the words of Mr. Musks on Monday September 15, 2025) as dangerous and inflammatory, the Tutor reported.
A group of activists, Stop Trump Coalition, had planned demonstrations in Windsor, London and Edinburgh to protest against the visit. A massive security operation was underway for the visit.
Published – September 15, 2025 09:33
