The last minute agreement on Tiktok: Trump to speak to Xi after the American-Chinese discussions is fine





US President Donald Trump hinted on Monday that a agreement had been concluded with China so that Tiktok continues to operate on the American market, just before the deadline of September 17 that his administration had established so that the Chinese application complies with American property conditions. US President Donald Trump said he would talk about his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. (AFP) Trump did not mention names or details, but posted on Truth Social: an agreement was also concluded on a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. He also said that he would be expressed on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking after discussions in Spain with Chinese officials for a trade agreement, said that a framework for the change of property from Tiktok in American hands is ready, but he would be finalized by Trump and Xi on Friday. “The major trade meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will be in conclusion shortly,” wrote Trump earlier. The agenda of the Spanish meeting expressly included the fate of the social media giant, for which the United States is the largest market, while a sister application also belonging to the Chinese company bytedance dominates the domestic market. What did he want from Tiktok, property, China? More specifically, the United States wants Tiktok's divestment by Bytedance to go to the major American property of the United States. Addressing journalists earlier, the American Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent and the trade representative, Jamieson Greer, said that China wanted concessions on trade and technology in exchange for designing the popular application of social media. Bessent had said that the extension of the Tiktok divesting deadline would depend on how discussions took place. Why was Tiktok's ban on us for us China has hesitated to disintegrate Tiktok because it would open the door to more forced sales of Chinese companies in the West, Alicia Garcia-Herrero said a senior scholarship system based in Taiwan to the Bruegel reflection group. Also for the United States, Tiktok's ban could be difficult because of young voters who use it, said Garcia-Herrero. Trump also talked about the company that the young people in our country wanted to save a lot, adding weight to this argument. Senior American and Chinese officials meet to discuss commercial problems and Tiktok, Madrid, Spain. (Photo: American Treasury via Reuters) Negotiations in Madrid, which started on Sunday, are the fourth cycle of talks in four months to tackle outstretched commercial ties. They take place while Washington demands that its allies are putting prices on imports from China on Chinese Russian oil purchases, which said on Monday an attempted coercion. India was also faced at American prices on the same reason why something that led to an Indian-Chinese thaw in relationships. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that China had no new information to give. And, in what is widely considered to be a reprisal shooting, the Chinese market regulator said on Monday that a preliminary investigation on Nvidia had discovered that the American chip giant had violated its anti-monopoly law. (with reuters entries)

