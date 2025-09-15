The examination of the president of the PBNU in the Hajj quota case is called the KPK according to the investigator's needs





The Commission for the Eradication of Corruption (KPK) revealed that the examination of witnesses in the case of corruption of quotas and the implementation of the HAJJ in 2024-2024 at the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) were not arbitrarily carried out. Investigators will certainly compile a list according to their needs. This was transmitted by KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo, asked about the opportunity to examine the general chairman of the board of directors of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Yahya Cholil Staquf. This religious community organization (Ormas) was trained in the vortex of an alleged corruption in the Hajj quota to summon Syaiful Bahri as PBNU staff on Tuesday, September 9. “Who is the need for an examination later, we will see in the investigation process,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo, journalists from the KPK red and white building, Kuningan Persada, South Jakarta, on Monday, September 15. The witnesses who were summoned, continued Budi, were also confirmed as being linked to the evidence already held by investigators. Indeed, research in a number of locations has been carried out, in particular the Chamber of the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. “Thus, from the examination of several witnesses that have been carried out, search and confiscation activities, the investigators also confiscated several assets suspected of being linked or are the result of this alleged crime of corruption,” he said. Previously, the KPK has published a general warrant (Sprindik) for an alleged corruption in the addition of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj in 2023-2024. This institution considered that the program had been made so that they could make forced efforts. The General Sprindik uses article 2 paragraph 1 and / or article 3 of the law number 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of criminal acts of corruption as modified by law 2021 in conjunction with article 55 paragraph 1 of the penal code. This means that there are state losses that occur due to this corrupt practice. The losses of state in the case of corruption of the quota and the Hajj for the period 2023-2024 would have reached more than 1 Billion of IDR. This amount is still increasing because it is only the initial calculation of the KPK which continues to coordinate with the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK). No suspect has yet been appointed in this case. However, the investigators examined a certain number of witnesses, including Yaqut Cholil Qoumas as a former Minister of Religion during the reign of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This case began with the supply of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government for Indonesia to reduces the queues for pilgrims. However, the distribution proved to be problematic because it was divided equally, namely 50% for the ordinary hajj and 50% for the special Hajj. In fact, on the basis of the law, the distribution should be 92% for the ordinary hajj and 8% for the special Hajj. Later, the distribution of problems would have been due to the money of the travel parts of Hajj and Omra as well as associations that supervise the Ministry of Religion. After obtaining the allocation, they sold the additional quota to potential pilgrims. Tag: Kpk pbnu corruption hajj yahya cholil staquf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/en/amp/514879 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos