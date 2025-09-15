Trump says he will call National Emergency again to Washington, DC, if the police do not cooperate with the ice





President Donald Trump said in a social post of truth that his previous national emergency reduced crime to DC, but if local police do not cooperate with immigration and customs application, crime would increase.

His comments come after the expiration of the national emergency and the federal control he declared in August last week. Trump said this decision, which included sending the national guard troops, is necessary to combat crime and threatened to target other cities mainly managed by Democrats. But criticism called him a dangerous seizure of power.

The mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, made an order on September 2 forcing the city to cooperate with the federal police indefinitely, however clarifying that DC did not need a federal emergency.

But her prescription did not mention the ice, with Bowser saying last week that she did not expect the local metropolitan police service to participate in the application of immigration. Instead, she said that she expected the ministry to return to her status quo.

The application of immigration is not what MPD does, and with the end of the urgency, it will not be what MPD will do in the future, she added.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who presided over this violent criminal takeover of our capital for years, informed the federal government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ice to eliminate and move illegal dangerous foreigners, Trump wrote on Monday.

If I allowed it to happen, the crime would come back. For the people and companies of Washington, DC, do not worry, I am with you and I will not allow it to happen. I will call a national emergency and federalize, if necessary !!!

Although crime has decreased in Washington under the federal emergency, it is not true that there is no more crime, as Trump has often repeated.

Trumps the latest post marks a change of tone compared to his previous comments on Bowser, which he has praised in recent weeks for his cooperation with the federal authorities. Officials of the White House even told CNN that Trump was not bothering to leave the takeover of 30 days mainly because he thought that the city had taken measures to cooperate.

The Washingtons Rules of Home Rules which grants the Congress surveillance and the authority over the capital while allowing residents a limited government autonomy.

Trump, on the other hand, has threatened to send national guard troops to other cities in recent weeks in the context of an interrupted crime, notably Chicago, Boston and the most recently Memphis, Tennessee, where officials are preparing for a potential operation this week.

The president ended up putting in place his plans to target Chicago after the advisers warned him that sending troops without the support of the Illinois governors could create legal headaches, the CNN case said last week.

In Washington, DC, the federal operation is very unpopular, with around 8 out of 10 residents who oppose it, according to a Washington Post-Schar survey.

As part of the operation, there has been an increase in immigration arrests, immigrant workers saying that people are afraid in the city.

At the end of August, when Bowser was asked if the urgency of Trumps' crime was a pretext to enforce the immigration efforts of the administrations, the mayor declared that an order of the prosecutor General Pam Bondi was almost exclusively focused on the application of the Immigration Act and the application of the homeless camp.

So I'm going to let you draw your own conclusion, said Bowser.

The Bowsers office refused to comment on the post of Trumps.

