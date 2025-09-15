



President Trump says that he wants to abandon a basic food for American financial markets: quarterly reports.

If Mr. Trump's push is successful, the change would eliminate a requirement in place for 55 years, with the Securities and Exchange American commission, or dry, demanding quarterly reports since 1970.

Instead, the president said he wanted to replace quarterly reports with a new dry rule requiring companies to disclose their financial data every six months. Providing companies with a longer ramp to publish their reports “saves money and allowed managers to focus on correct management of their companies,” Trump wrote Monday in his article on social networks.

“Have you ever heard the statement that” China has a 50 to 100-year view of the management of a business, while we run our businesses on a quarterly basis ??? “Not good !!!” He added.

The idea is far from new, with university and commercial experts suggesting such a change over the past years, for reasons similar to those cited by Mr. Trump. During his first mandate, Trump asked the SEC to examine the requirement of three months reports, although no change was made.

But Mr. Trump's renewed push could make more overhaul of the company, said TD Cowen analyst Jaret SEIBERG in a research report on Monday.

“We start with a probability of 60% that the dry goes to semi-annual quarterly reports, although the fact that it is an easy victory for [SEC Chairman Paul] Atkins to deliver to Trump means that our bias is that the action prospects are more likely to increase than to lower, “noted SEIBERG.

Here's what you need to know about the idea.

Why does Trump offer this now?

There are new thrusts in the business sector.

The long -term scholarship – a national securities scholarship – said last week that it planned to ask the dry to remove the quarterly requirement. The exchanges based in San Francisco list the companies focused on long -term objectives, its founder Eric Ries criticizing the financial markets to push companies to prioritize short -term victories.

The proposed change is also aligned with the Trump administration’s objective to facilitate regulatory charges on businesses, which, according to her, would help unlock economic growth by reducing business costs.

What is the advantage?

Supporters of change claim that quarterly reports are too expensive and take time and discourage businesses from wanting to become public. They also say that business leaders focus too much on the strikes of quarterly profits and not enough on long -term planning.

Is there a drawback?

Those who promote quarterly profits say that reports provide investors with precious financial updates and inform them of any new risk that the company is confronted. The six-month exams would deprive investors of these important ideas, they argue.

“It could be great for long -term business manufacturers, but terrible for public market investors who need timely data,” said a framework on Monday, Sam Kampner, founder of the Salescraft AI analysis company, on social networks. “”[H]Aving less information means that you make less informed investment decisions. “”

What do the data show?

A 2018 study published in the Harvard Business Review examined a change similar to the United Kingdom, which ceased to demand quarterly reports in 2014. The results were “nuanced and are somewhere between the two extreme stories”, wrote Shivaram Rajgopal, professor at Columbia Business School, in the Harvard report.

“Getting away from the quarterly reports has not ended business management and profits, but it has also not destroyed any transparency, leaving investors in the dark,” he added.

What is the time to make a change?

At least half year, the SEIBERG of TD COWEN noting that he thinks that it will take six months of the dry to create a proposal based on economic data.

“The key indicators of the question that will grow will be so Atkins discuss the question of its public speeches in the coming months and if this is on the agenda of the CLI Investors' Advisory Committee,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate editor of CBS Moneywatch, where she covers commercial and personal finances.

