Jokowimmengaku did not interfere with the 5th president of Prabowo

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), stressed that the representatives of the Minister of the Red and White Cabinet were the prerogative of President Prabowo Suubianto.

The cabinet and the cabinet represented is the prerogative of the president. It is the full authority of President Prabowo Suubianto, he said to the media team of the city of Solo, Central Java, Friday (9/9/2025).

It is the president's authority, the rights of the president. I cannot comment. This is the president's prerogative, he said.

When asked if before the recipient of communication with President Prabowo, Jokowi said that there was not. Personally, he was also reluctant to interfere in the problems of the cabinet.

Not. It is the president's prerogative. I don't want to interfere, I'm solo, said Jokowi.

When asked if he had met the former cooperative minister Budi Arie, one of the five ministers withdrawn, Jokowi rejected him.

Not yet found, I haven't found it but maybe you will find it, he concluded.

As indicated previously, President Prabowo suffered held a minister from the Red and White Cabinet at the same time on Monday (8/9/2025).

The five ministers were Budi Gunawan as Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security, Sri Mulyani as Minister of Finance, Abdul Kadir Karding as Minister of Protection of Indonesian Migrants, Budi Arie Setiadi as Minister of Cooperatives, and Dito Arotedjo as Minister of Young and Sports.(JP)