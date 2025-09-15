Gandapur calls on September 27 pti rally “decisive for the nation”





Rawalpindi:

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the Pakistani gathering Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) on September 27 in Peshawar will determine where the nation is, urging party workers to present themselves.

Speaking outside Adiala prison on Monday after he was not allowed to meet the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, Gandapur said that the Peshawar gathering would be a decisive moment for the country, adding: “Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa is the heart of PTI – everyone must go out.”

The KP CM said that the founder of the PTI and his wife are faced with false cases, saying that all are manufactured. He stressed that he had tried to meet Imran Khan at Adiala prison but was denied authorization. “What is the reason behind blocking meetings? Having preventing these visits only creating rifles within the party,” he said.

Referring to the gathering in Peshawar, he said that it was now crucial for the future of the party. “If we want a real freedom, we must remain united-it is always the message of the founder of the PTI. We cannot afford intestine struggles or to withdraw,” he said. “Without strength, neither the negotiations occur, nor the wars are won.”

He warned that new restrictions on communication with parties leadership could worsen tensions. “After today's press speech, I may not be allowed to meet him [Imran Khan] again, “he said.” But we have to resist. If there is no constitution or law, then resistance is our only option. »»

Calling to the unit before the rally, Gandapur added: “Come two days earlier if you have to – we will host you. But everyone must stay together in Peshawar on the 27th.”

Meanwhile, Imran's sister Aleema Khan accused the authorities of deliberately delaying the procedure in the Toshakhana 2.0 case by presenting “false witnesses” before the court.

Addressing media outside of Adiala prison after a hearing, she said that the accusations against the founder of the PTI were politically motivated and legally defective. “They waste time by bringing false witnesses to Toshakhana 2.0-and the punishment for false testimony is seven years in prison,” she said.

She also allegedly alleged that only a few media representatives are authorized in the courtroom, and even they are not allowed to present themselves freely, adding that the founder of the PTI is denied fundamental rights, including communication with his children.

On the broader political and security situation, she underlined the need for a multi -party dialogue to combat the increase in militancy in KP.

“You cannot put an end to terrorism by expelling the Afghans of Pakistan. They were pushed in a way in a way of a peaceful peace, the Afghan government, the local tribes and our own government must sit together,” she said, adding that the armed forces of Pakistan, the police and civilians continue to pay the price for desceptions.

Calling on party unity, Aleema urged all the MNA and MPA of KP to stand with CM Gandapur and expressed its support for the constitutional resistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2566999/gandapur-calls-sept-27-pti-rally-decisive-for-nation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos