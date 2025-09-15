Politics
Life at RGE: Gabriellas Recipe for Success
Gabriella Carissa Putihardjo thinks that growth, like any good recipe, takes time, efforts and a commitment to learning. Whether it's troubleshooting paper machines or trying a new cooking on weekends, Gabriella approaches both with the same state of mind: be curious, continue to improve and never stop experimenting.
As a specialist in paper process APRIL In Pangkalan Kerinci, in Indonesia, Gabriella oversees the critical aspects of the manufacturing of paper, security and quality to production and at cost. This October marks her 10th year with the company, a trip that started when she was still a student.
Gabriella joined April as a diploma in paste and paper diploma through a scholarship program, and then received a second scholarship to continue its baccalaureate in chemical engineering at the University of Riau, Pekanbaru. Juggling with full -time work and academic responsibilities is not an easy task, but Gabriella did both while sailing on a new maternity. She worked from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., then continued her studies and her laboratory work in the evening.
Whenever it becomes difficult, I remember that it is something I have chosen to do, share Gabriella. IM Invested in me; It's worth it. This attitude has become something that she now instills in junior colleagues, many of which travel a similar path.
To stay balanced, Gabriella prioritizes his physical well-being. She walks at work every day and likes jogging, finding parallels between personal objectives and professional growth. When you jog, you give your own rhythm. You learn to challenge yourself and you learn to be your own supporter, she said. Keeping your health with maximum importance is the most important keystone that keeps everything else.
This state of mind served it well when it entered a leadership role at 26 years old. In a 35 -year -old team, where most of the members were older men, Gabriella had to gain confidence and prove his capacities, not only by knowledge, but by presence and planning. Joining her team in daily operations, Gabriella demonstrated how she can follow the most demanding operational executions, proving her grain, dedication and professional capacity through actions.
The biggest challenge has been to change the conviction that certain roles are only for men, she explains. There is no limit to what we can do, whatever sex, and my team could see it proven in me every day. It was very encouraging to see this change in mentality.
In addition to action on the ground, taking the time to listen, to establish relationships and to show a real interest in the expertise of his team, Gabriella has transformed skepticism into support. Her team began to see her not only as a leader, but as a defender – someone who would bring her voice to management and would help him succeed.
And this confidence goes in both directions. As a leader, you are not as strong as your team. My job is to help bring everyone out full potential, she said.
One of Gabriellas's most proud steps was part of the Paper Mill 3 project, literally from zero. From the design of the test system, it was practical with the entire process, starting when the project team included only two members. When the first piece of paper left the line, it was a moment of immense pride. We built it from scratch, she said. Seeing this first result made every night and a challenge is worth it.
Lately, Gabriella rediscovered her love for cooking. She likes to experience recipes transmitted during the generations of her family – cookies for weekend treats, pineapple pies during Hari Raya and croissants, her personal favorite. It is a reminder that learning does not stop, even outside the workplace. There is always a new technique, a better way, a small adjustment that makes something even better.
Whether in the laboratory, on the production soil or in its kitchen, Gabriella continues to develop by remaining curious and engaged in improvement. Because in work, as in life, success is something you are building, layer by layer.
Look at Gabriella's trip overcome the challenges and push the limits of what is possible here.
