



President Donald Trump will travel to London this week for a state visit with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The trip has already aroused criticism given the increasingly authoritarian governance of Trump in the United States, and a British information station adjusts its programming to ensure that the Affinity of the American president for lies and disinformation is not overlooked in the competition.

Channel 4, the public broadcaster founded in 1982, announced on Monday that he would welcome Trump's visit with a special television telling the many lies told by the president during the first months of his second administration. Trump V The truth will be broadcast on September 17 and, according to a declaration provided to the Hollywood Reporter, the special will probably be “the longest and uninterrupted coil of reluctance, lies and distortions never broadcast on television”.

The special will will catalog out of 100 of Trump's lies and lies, with “brief checks of facts on the text, offering viewers the truth behind tweets, speeches and sound points”.

Channel 4 content director Ian Katz told Hollywood Reporter that he hoped that special programming “will remind viewers how disorienting and dangerous when the most powerful man on Earth shows little respect for the truth. And if President Trump cares about looking after the state banquet, he can even eliminate some false ideas. ”

This is not Trump's first visit with the British monarchy. Trump met Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, during her first mandate, during a state visit marked by generalized demonstrations in London, and a visibly icy reception of the Queen. While the Queen would have found that Trump was “very rude”, the visit provided Trump a level of public legitimacy on the international scene – which he hopes to burn this week despite ever increasing troubles at home.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will go to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, and Wednesday, the president and his wife will be welcomed by the prince and the princess of Wales, William and Kate, at the castle of Windsor before meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla for an inspection of the guard of honor at the historic royal residence. Trump is expected to deposit a crown on the tomb of Elizabeth II and attend a state banquet in the evening. Trendy stories

On Thursday, the president is expected to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a bilateral summit. The pair should sign a series of economic and technological transactions during the visit, including plans to develop a dozen nuclear power plants and nuclear data centers.

The visit comes only a few weeks after Trump met Starmer in Scotland in one of his golf clubs. Trump inaugurated a new golf club on the same trip funded by taxpayers. While European leaders distrust of Trump's erratic economic flow in recent months, try to butter the American president, the masses should expect an excess pump and circumstances for this state visit that only the British monarchy could provide.

