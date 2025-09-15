



The United States and China have agreed with a framework agreement to allow Tiktok to continue to operate in the United States in the midst of commercial negotiations while the application of social media was faced with the closure without action on Wednesday. “The framework for a passage to a property controlled by the United States,” said Bessent to journalists in Madrid after two days of negotiations with the Chinese delegation. President Donald Trump plans to have a telephone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday to finalize the agreement. The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, said there could be a short extension of the deadline of September 17, while Bessent added that “he would not have been extended without framework”. De Ban to Embrace: Trump's evolution on Tiktok and what comes then Bessent previously said that China had asked for concessions in the United States on trade and technological policy in exchange for Tiktok's disinvestment. “Our Chinese counterparts came with a very aggressive request,” said Bessent, while the Treasury Secretary added: “We are not willing to sacrifice national security for a social media application.” Will Trump grant the Tiktok 4th Spyware 4th execution? The confirmed tenderer now says no Trump brought his Truth social platform to say: “The great commercial meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! This will conclude shortly.” “An agreement was also concluded in a” certain “company that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy! I will speak to President XI on Friday,” added Trump. “The relationship remains very strong !!!” National security issues linger in Capitol Hill while Americans continue to scroll under Trump's Tiktok extension Last year, the Congress promulgated a law signed by the president of the time, Joe Biden, who prohibited Tiktok and other applications controlled by foreign opponents. After having survived a contestation of the Supreme Court, the law entered into force on January 19, 2025, although it granted an extension of 90 days. The application was prohibited in the midst of national security problems concerning Chinese government access to user data and its ability to serve as a platform for foreign influence operations. The parent company based in Tiktok China, Bytedance, refused to sell the social media platform and after President Trump took office, he issued an initial period of 75 days in the application of the law. Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here Trump then provided another 75 -day extension in April – when a dispute over the prices derailed an unanswered agreement on Tiktok's disinvestment – followed by a 90 -day delay in June which was to expire this week. Reuters contributed to this report.

