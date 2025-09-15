“ Not going nowhere “: Nitish says to Modi, blame colleagues jdu for previous flip flops





After at least four flip-flops in about 10 years, and seeking to remain chief minister of the Bihar after the elections this year also, Nitish Kumar again assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Loyalty on Monday, saying that the JDU-BJP alliance will remain in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the inauguration of a new terminal at Purnea airport on Monday (photo: PMO / ANI) Using a light tone, Nitish said he had only gone on the other side by pushing some of my own party colleagues, one of whom is sitting here, pointing to the Minister of Union, Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan, which he replaced as the national president of JDU about two years ago. This spoke of a smile and applause of PM Modi, during a gathering in Purnea. Nitish also made a similar statement last year. Read also | The surface of the cracks in the RJD-Congress on the seats and CM in front of the Bihar surveys On Monday, the 74-year-old veteran chief said that he regretted his alliances with the combination of the RJD-Congress, whom he accused of “engaging in misdeeds when we shared power. The JDU-BJP combination formed a government in Bihar, for the first time, in November 2005, “he recalls.” For once or twice, I went to the other side but it is something in the past. I could never be comfortable with these people that I am now back. And, I will not go nowhere, said Supremo Jdu, according to the PTI news agency. Bihar 2025 assembly election: All key information here Having served many years as a CM of the JDU-BJP or NDA combination, he first left the Alliance on the projection of Modi as a PM candidate before the election of Lok Sabha 2014, citing the riots of Gujarat which took place when Modi was CM. In 2015, so, a JDU-RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance won the Bihar in 2015. Nitish returned to the NDA led by the BJP two years later, saying that he could not work with Tejashwi Yadav from RJD and others. The JDU-BJP alliance won the 2020 elections. By 2023, Nitish was back with the RJD-Congress, then returned a few months later to the NDA, where he stayed from September 15, 2025, about a month before the probable start of the assembly elections.

