Donald Trump attacks the rule of the NFL kick -off, “Sissy Football” in Post





Devin Hester supports the new rules for kicking off the NFL

The legend of the Bears Devin Hester talks about the impact that the new changes in the launching rules of the NFL have on the return game and the special teams.

Sports seriously

The new kick -off of the NFL, which began in 2024, can be widely measured as a success. Return rates are considerably increasing, adding an excitement to a room that had become largely routine and insignificant, while injuries have also been reduced.

President Donald Trump is still not a fan of change.

The President of the United States went to Truth Social, the social networking site he launched in 2022, to deplore the change, a year and two weeks after the new kick-off made his debut in the NFL.

“The NFL must get rid of this new ridiculous launch rule,” he wrote on Monday morning. “How can they make such an important and radical change so easily and quickly. It is at least as dangerous as the” normal “kick-off, and looks like hell. The ball moves, and the players are not, exactly the opposite of what football is.

“Sissy” football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who offers these ridiculous ideas?

What is the new kick -off rule?

The NFL has made its big change of kick -off rule before the 2024 season, with 29 of the 32 owners of the NFL voting to implement the “dynamic kick -off”.

The change of rule offers new alignment guidelines for kick and return teams, creates an “landing area” so that the kicker aims between the goal area and the opposite line of 20 meters, and moves where the ball is spotted after a touch of the 25 yards up to the 30 yards line.

Players who are not the kicker or two returneurs now align between five and 10 meters from each other between the 30 and 40 yards of the return team.

Opinion: NFL sends a mixed message with a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

The booty bullets that are not found in the landing area are treated as a kick -off of the limits penalty, and the return team begins its possession which followed on its own 40.

The league objective was to increase the return rate rate, which dropped to a lower by 21.8% in 2023, while reducing the rate of injury to the game.

In 2024, the teams and the players returned to kick off with a 32.8%clip, an increase of 11 points compared to 2023.

During the most recent offseason, the NFL team owners made the new rule for permanent kick -off with an additional adjustment: the ball would be spotted on the line of 35 yards after the keys to further discourage the balls in front of the landing area.

During week 1 of this season, kicks saw an increase in yields to 75.6%, the highest rate of every week since 2010.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2025/09/15/nfl-kickoff-rule-president-donald-trump/86161844007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos