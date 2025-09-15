



Islamabad: famous lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that legal affairs in Pakistan are used as political tools, and that the global community observes selective and unjust sanctions. Speaking on the Abn News Sawal Se Aagay program, Raja described affairs against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan as foundation and hollow, predicting that they would end up collapsing.

He said that if a conviction was transmitted in the Toshakhana II case, the legal team would appeal immediately. Likewise, a request for suspension of sentence has already been filed in the case of 190 million, but the objective, according to Raja, is to keep Imran Khan behind bars despite a potential legal alliance.

The whole world can see that this system has become a mockery, said Raja, referring to the report of the groups of observers of the Commonwealth, who, according to him, clearly mentioned that the elections of February 8, 2024 have been compromised.

Raja also revealed that the sons of Imran Khans had submitted a petition to the United Nations, reflecting the lack of confidence of the PTIS in the judicial process of the Pakistans. He said Imran Khan would not bow to get out of prison and rather fight a battle of principles.

He criticized Imran Khans isolation, calling him a form of torture according to United Nations standards. He also denounced the government -led committees as simple public relations stunts intended to show the world that “everything is fine”, when in reality, the decisions directed by the opposition to Parliament are ignored due to political pressure.

On the PTIS political strategy, Raja said that the resignation of assemblies is not currently an option, because elected officials are the true voice of the people. He announced that the Rally of September 27 Ptis would be a strong declaration against a false and unfair system, and that the party plans to mobilize the public to exhibit it.

Mass movements do not start by pressing a posthey evolves according to public feeling. If the government continues to abolish rights, history will cut its own path, warned Raja.

Dr. Nauman Niaz on the controversy of the Asian Cup: “Snub of handshake was political”

Also in the program, the cricket expert, Dr. Nauman Niaz, supported the PCB protest to the CPI concerning the controversy of handshake in the Asian Cup. He recognized that even if the handles are not compulsory, the Indian player Suryakumar Yadavs was political, and not sporting.

Under the CPI rules, religious and political declarations on the ground are punishable. Players like Usman Khawaja and Moeen Ali were fined for less. So why did Suryakumar received a free pass? Questioned Niaz.

He said the PCB was right to protest, but warned that the boycott of matches harms Pakistan commercially and would affect sponsorship. He added that Pakistan should have filed an immediate complaint with the ICC when the incident occurred.

Pakistan Cricket under fire for structural failures

Dr. Niaz also painted a dark image of the Pakistan Cricket infrastructure, criticizing the PCB for spending 18 billion rupees without developing mechanical laboratories or AI tools. Most of the funds, he said, have been used for stadium repairs, not the development of players.

He questioned the elimination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan without preparing appropriate replacements and said that the team captain was often not suitable for the selection. The bad administrative decisions and the lack of vision harmed the performance of the team, in particular in major tournaments.

Fakhar Zaman is playing out of position. Mohammad Haris is a unidimensional player who is not suitable for high -level competition. The team does not have a real versatile and a coherent striker, he added.

Niaz pointed out that the range of pakistan strikers had undergone three golden ducks in the last five innings, while bowling combinations are defective and that the selection lacks merit. He underlined the urgent need to invest in cricket structures on several levels at U13 and U17 levels, and called for the creation of a professional cricket system.

You cannot transform large stars into coaches or selectors overnight. Cricket is an industry now, and we have to treat it as one, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyausaf.com/en/pakistan/political-cases-weaponized-imran-khan-fighting-for-principles-says-salman-akram-raja/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos