MP Danny Kruger defected conservatives to the United Kingdom's reform, declaring that the Conservative Party is over and Nigel Farage is the new guardian of conservatism and the political rights of the last hope of governing Great Britain.

Kruger, who represents East Wiltshire and previously was Boris Johnson's political secretary, said: the conservative party is over. As a national party, on the main opposition to the left.

His defection comes for weeks after the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch said that the conservatives who wanted to skip the ship to reform the United Kingdom are welcome.

In a statement announcing his change, Kruger accused the Tories of clinging to deceased institutions, and said they operated on Sham Unity since their general electoral defeat last year which left them in the stasis.

He said it was still too late to save the Conservatives under a new leader like Robert Jenrick, whose leadership argued that Kruger argued last year.

He said: We, to the right of politics, face a choice. Embred the change that occurs or come down to a deserved disappearance. Follow the flame of conservatism when it goes to a new torch or to remain motionless and become darker and colder and more useless.

Being a conservative is not to love the ashes of deceased institutions. It is to preserve the fire that gives our country its life.

The new goalkeeper of this fire, the best hope that we have, perhaps our last hope, and I hope with fervor the next Prime Minister, is Nigel Farage.

The defection is the first of a seated deputy and member of the Frontbench Shadow Since then the reforms have increased in the polls this summer. Standing alongside the chief of the reform, Kruger said that the party now became serious as a pending government.

Kruger, 50, is the son of Prue Leith, restaurateur, television presenter, cooking writer and novelist. Eon's educated deputy said that his history meant that he did not understand the concerns of the unhappy working class voters of the system.

He was appointed UKS reform responsible for the preparation of the government and said that all their plans in the future would be completely expensive.

Kruger moved away from the remarks he made in the municipalities two months ago that Reform UK would spend money as drunk sailors.

Kruger told the Guardian that he had rejected the reform of UKS well-being policies, but Farage had since started to reform social protection. The chief of the reform said that his party would organize a press conference next week to respond to figures.

Kruger said: What we are doing today is to announce a process of becoming serious as a pending government. We are not arrogant, certainly not human as for the expectation of winning. We are ahead of the polls, that does not mean that it will stay like this.

We do not predict victory. But we are planning victory, and we do it responsible, as Nigel said earlier, to make sure that if we have the chance to gain public support, we will be ready with a plan.

Kruger said he did not know if other conservative deputies were in talks with a defect reform, but added that he hoped that his former colleagues would follow me.

Farage, respondent, said: We keep everything under the Wraps. When we have negotiations, nothing flees. None of you had the slightest idea that Danny would join us today and this is how we operate.

When he was asked what extent the defection was damaging to his leadership, Badenoch made the defensive.

She told the broadcasters: Danny clearly asserted her case that it is not about me. I cannot be distracted by that and I will not get carried away by this type of incident.

I know this is the kind of thing that will happen while a party changes. I make sure people understand what conservative values ​​are.

A conservative deputy told the Guardian that the news was very overwhelming and was a terribly bad look for the party when they accused Kruger for the first time in the 2019 general election of not really helping the Conservatives to fight.

It seems that the reform will be filled with many of 2019-US washed. Our whip had to be above that, said the deputy.

Lee Anderson told Podcast Politics Inside Out Boris Johnson would not be welcomed in the reform. No, we don't want him. I really like Boris, he has this thing that you can bottle like a charisma is contagious. People want to be with you, talk to you and you know, be in the same room. It's good to have that. But Boris, I think Boris may have been too nice. He wanted to please everyone and in politics, you have to choose one side.

Responding to the defection of Krugers, a labor spokesperson said: all the conservatives who defection to reform Nigel Farage bonds more closely to their failure file.

Nigel Farage can recruit as many failed conservatives as they wish, this will not change the fact that he has no plan for Great Britain.

The conservatives crushed our economy and let the public services collapse. Great Britain deserves better than the reform of the law on conservative tribute which would leave workers who pay a very high price.

Only this Labor government advances delivery to improve workers and give our country the renewal it needs.