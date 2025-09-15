A executive agreement on Tiktok has been reached between the United States and China

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping are expected to speak on Friday to finalize the agreement.

Madrid (AP) A framework agreement was concluded between China and the United States for the property of the population Tiktok social video platformUS Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent Weekend commercial scholarships in Spain.

Bessent said at a press conference after The last series of trade discussions Between the two best economies in the world concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping would speak on Friday Maybe finalize the agreement. He said that the objective of the agreement would be to go to the American property.

We are not going to talk about the commercial terms of the agreement, said Bessent. It is between two private festivals. But commercial conditions have been agreed.

Li Chenggang, representative of Chinese international trade, said the two parties had reached basic consensus to resolve correctly Problems related to Tiktok In a cooperative way, reduce obstacles to investment and promote related economic and commercial cooperation, according to the official China news agency, Xinhua.

Li said the two parties had frank and in -depth discussions “on Tiktok and concern for China.

The meeting in Madrid is the Fourth cycle of commercial negotiations Between us and Chinese officials from Trump launched a pricing war on Chinese products in April. A fifth cycle of negotiations should occur in the coming weeks, said Bessent, the two governments providing for a possible summit between Trump and XI later this year or at the start of next year Solidify a trade agreement.

However, nothing has been confirmed and analysts say Trade goals possible could delay the visit.

Chinese officials did not immediately speak to the media after the Madrid talks, but Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, who led the Chinese delegation, was seen smiling when he left the place.

During the democratic presidency of Joe Bidens, the congress and the White House used national security reasons to approve An American ban on Tiktok Unless his parent company, Bytedance, sells his control participation.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly extended the deadline For having closed Tiktok, even if the law grants only one 90 -day stay, and only if there is an agreement on the table and an official notification at the Congress.

The current extension expires on Wednesday, two days before Trump and Xi were provided to discuss the final details of the framework agreement. Although Trump did not directly address the deadline to come, he said he could delay the ban indefinitely.

Tiktok is one of the more than 100 applications developed in the last decade by Bytedance, a technological company Founded in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming and whose siege is in the Beijing district in the northwest of Haidian.

In 2016, Bytedance launched a short video platform called Douyin in China and followed an international version called Tiktok. He then bought Musical.ly, a popular lip synchronization platform from adolescents in the United States and Europe, and combined it with Tiktok while keeping the separate application of Douyin.

Shortly after, the application exploded in popularity in the United States and many other countries, becoming the first Chinese platform to make serious breakthroughs in the West. Unlike other social media platforms focused on the culture of connections between users, Tiktok has adapted the content to the interests of peoples.

Often stupid videos and musical clips The creators of published content gave Tiktok an image as a sunny corner of the Internet where users could find pleasure and a feeling of authenticity. Finding an audience on the platform has helped launch the careers of music artists like Lil Nas X.

Tiktok won more terrain during the COVVI-19 pandemic closings, when short dances that have become viral have become a pillar of the application. To better compete, Instagram and YouTube Finally, they went out with their own tools to make short videos, respectively known as coils and shorts. At this point, Tiktok was a success in good faith.

The challenges came In tandem with the success of Tiktoks. US officials have expressed their concerns about the roots and ownership of the company, pointing to China laws that force Chinese companies to submit the data requested by the government. Another concern has become the owner algorithm which fills what users see on the application.

Boak reported to Washington. The writers of the Associated Press Didi Tang and Mark Sherman in Washington contributed to this report.