The oriental Orthodox leader visits us to meet Trump and receive an environmental prize





The ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of the Eastern Orthodox Christians, made his first visit in four years in the United States, where he was to meet on Monday afternoon with President Donald Trump and receive honors for his environmental plea.

Bartholomew arrived in Washington on Sunday and is expected to make various American appearances until September 25.

Bartholomew is considered to be among the equals among the Orthodox patriarchs because of his role as Patriarch of Constantinople, the former capital now known as Istanbul in Türkiye. This role gives it importance, but not the power of a pope, in a church with various autonomous jurisdictions. He oversees the small orthodox population in the mainly Muslim turkey. He also oversees certain communities abroad, such as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and certain smaller American jurisdictions.

Known as the Green Patriarch, Bartholomew should receive the prestigious Templeton Prize on September 24 in New York. He honors achievements in the fields of science, spirituality and human goal. Bartholomew was an ardent defender of environmental protection and decreed pollution, deforestation and other ecological sins, “according to the John Templeton Foundation.

Watch: Greek Parliament to legalize homosexual marriage, first for an Orthodox Christian country

His meeting with Trump could tackle political problems. Bartholomew is a fervent supporter of Ukraine and recognized an independent Orthodox jurisdiction in 2019, which led the Russian Orthodox Church to declare that the communion between it and Constantinople is broken. Bartholomew also brutally criticized the blessing of the Patriarch Kirill of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another potential subject of discussion can be the status of Christians in Türkiye. The Orthodox Church has long called for the reopening of a seminar closed by the Turkish government in 1971 and deplored the conversion of the Chyzantine era churches into mosques.

Bartholomew is expected to attend separate events in his honor, organized by Turkish and Greek ambassadors to the United States, his visit also includes various other public events, including visits to Orthodox churches in the regions of Washington and New York.

When he visited the United States for the last time in 2021, he met the president of the time, Joe Biden, and discussed questions such as climate change and religious freedom. During this visit, the Patriarch also received medical treatment for an obstructed artery after being hospitalized earlier.

The 200 million estimated Eastern Orthodox believers include the second largest Christian communion, behind Roman Catholics.

