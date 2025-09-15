Imran Khan faces a military trial, says Aleema Khan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, said on Monday that his brother was facing a military trial, not a civil lawsuit.

Speaking at a press conference in Dahgal Checkpoint with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), said that she was here for Covey Imran Khan in the media.

Quoting Imran Khan, she said that he did not receive the facilities to which he was entitled. She said that no one was allowed to meet Imran Khan and that he did not even receive books. She said that the media entering prison to cover the trial of Iman Khan are not allowed to speak to him. She said that the judge who produced his trial was not free; A colonel of the Pakistani army dictated him from the orders he received from the Marshal of the Asim Munnir field.

Sharing Imran Khan's reflections on Afghanistan, Aleema said he was of the opinion that Afghanistan was targeted by a false flag operation. She said that a bomb had been abandoned on Afghanistan, then a bomb had been abandoned on Pakistani territory. She quoted Imran Khan saying that the innocent Pakistani people and soldiers lost lives in these incidents.

She said that when Imran Khan was informed that the AMPs and MNA gathered outside the prison, he said they should sit with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to talk to him and take care of the areas affected by the floods. She said that Imran Khan was of the opinion that the chief supported by PTI of the opposition to the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai should go with a delegation of peace and find a solution by talks.

Aleema said that Imran Khan was of the opinion that several cases had been filed against him, but he would ask court justice only. She said Imran Khan said PTI’s mandate had been stolen from the general elections of February 8, 2024, but his party party moved the courts and the Pakistan Electoral Commission. She said that a Commonwealth report confirmed the voting rigging during the general elections of February 8, but the chief commissioner of the Sikandar Sultan Raja elections took no measure from the report. She said that the CEC deserved to be judged under the article of the Constitution.

Aleema said Imran Khan was of the opinion that the leaders had adopted the 26th constitutional amendment so that the leaders in practice could convert all national institutions into their puppets and develop the Pakistani political scene. She said that Imran Khan was of the opinion that Liaquat Chattha, a former commissioner of Rawalpindi, said the truth that Pti gained. She said Imran Khan clearly declared that the former chief judge of the Supreme Court Qazi Faez Isa and the Sultan of Cec Sikandar Raja led the campaign to adopt the 26th constitutional amendment.

Kp cm Ali Amin Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said all of these cases against Imran Khan were baseless. He said that Imran Khan said in his message for the people they had to focus on “real freedom”.

He said that the creation of the release of Imran Khan in prison was a matter of responsibility. Referring to the Peshawar rally of the PTI, Gandapur said that the PTI needed to show its strength to make decisions in its favor. He said all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would join the PTI rally in Peshawar. He said he had not met Imran Khan, but he would receive his instructions.

Gandapur said that the law was helpless, the decisions came in written format and that no one would be spared. Everyone will face the consequences, even those who have left the movement. He said everyone would come to the peshawar rally. He said that the PTI would get decisions in its favor by force. He said PTI would prefer resistance to reconciliation. However, he said, the PTI would direct its resistance movement within the constitutional limits.

Salman Safdar

Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar said the case against the founder of the PTI and his wife was growing quickly again. He said that two witnesses had been counterattack and that one of the witnesses presented was a false witness. He said that this case had collapsed today.

He said that the strange thing about this affair against the founder of the PTI was that the prosecution was made in payments. He said that no date had been given in the Qadir Trust case in seven months, but Imran Khan had been boldly confronted with charges one after the other. He said that Imran Khan's legal team had seen this model for several months, while Imran Khan was in Attock prison. He said Imran Khan had called on the chief judge to repair business. He said that there had been eight months in Toshakhana II and that no case was repaired.

Today, the founder was very concerned about the reasons why the cases were not fixed after their deposit.

