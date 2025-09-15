Politics
Trump seems to claim the tiktok agreement before the deadline on Wednesday
President Trump, who led the accusation to prohibit Tiktok from the United States ago, seemed to claim the credit to have saved it in a decision which, according to him, should delight young voters.
Trump and the negotiators suggested on Monday that the short video platform belonging to the Chinese company Bytedance would avoid a ban.
This is a turn of remarkable events that could end a saga of several years around the fate of the popular social network, which has become one of the most desirable assets in technology, even if it has been used as a geopolitical pawn reflecting the volatility of relations between China and the United States
Trump suggested on Monday that US and Chinese officials entered into an agreement before a deadline on Wednesday for Bytedance to sell Tiktok to a non -Chinese owner due to national security problems.
An agreement was also concluded on a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy!, Trump wrote in a job On his social media platform.
Trump said he would speak Chinese chief Xi Jinping on Friday.
Trumps Post came the same day as the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told journalists that Theres a framework for a tiktok agreement and that he should be finalized on Friday. US and Chinese officials organized commercial talks in Spain.
The American Treasury Department and Tiktok did not answer questions about the agreement.
Li Chenggang, representative of international trade in Chinas and Vice Minister of Commerce, said that US and Chinese officials had had a frank, in-depth and constructive communication on commercial issues and Tiktok, XinhuaChinas State Media Agency, reported.
China is opposed to the politicization, instrumentalization and armament of technological and economic trade issues, according to the report.
Tiktok, used by more than 170 million Americans, has faced the threat of an American ban for years. Democratic and republican politicians have expressed their fears that the Chinese government can force Byédance to share the User American data.
Tiktok said on his website that it has never been asked by the Chinese government to share American data and would never, noting that it has protected American information in the Oracle Cloud and that its infrastructure is controlled by a data security entity created by Tiktok.
Details on the operation of the agreement would always be troubled. Oracle, a technological company founded in California but which has moved its head office to Texas, saw its stock market by more than 2% on Monday in the midst of speculation that it could be involved in the agreement.
TiktokA platform on which people publish wacky videos of dance, musical clips, challenges and more, is popular among young people. Americans turn to the application to consume news, discover music and find other forms of entertainment. And politicians, including those of California, publish on Tiktok to reach young voters. The application includes a personalized video flow, showing the content of the users in which they are most likely to be interested.
Tiktoks Origins dates from 2016, when Bytedance launched a short video platform called Douyin in China before publishing an international version called Tiktok. Bytedance then bought musical.ly, a lip synchronization platform based in Shanghai with an office in Santa Monica, and combined it with Tiktok.
Tiktok aggressively marketed the application in the United States and has teamed up with creators to fill the application with engaging content that can scroll through hours.
Its popularity climbed during the pandemic emergency COVID-19, when people turned to social media to find more ways to have fun while being stuck at home. Responding to Tiktoks RISE, popular social media platforms among young people like Instagram and YouTube have published new ways for people to share and modify short videos.
As Tiktok grew up, concerns about censorship, mental health damage, data confidentiality and national security have increased.
During Trumps' first term in 2020, he published an executive decree that demanded the operations of American Tiktoks of Bytedance after criticizing China for the way in which he managed the coronavirus. Tiktok continued the Trump administration and a federal judge blocked the application of the decree.
During the Biden administration, the president revoked Trumps Ordays but has always published one who called for examining the applications controlled abroad which could present a risk of national security for the Americans.
The examination of the application of the two parties continued, which prompted the legislators to grill the director general of Tiktok, Shou Zi Zi, during a long audience in 2023.
President Biden in 2024 signed the law bipartite law which would oblige Bytedance to sell Tiktok by a certain deadline or that the application would be prohibited in the United States, the legal battle reached the Supreme Court of the United States, which confirmed the prohibition of Tiktok this year.
In January, Tiktok closed the application to the United States for less than a day, triggering an outcry from its users and exerting political pressure on Trump administration to save it. Trump delayed the application of the law and the deadline has been postponed several times, giving Tiktok and the time of Byédance to find a potential American buyer.
As Trump imposed prices on countries, including China, which also threatened to derail a potential agreement with Tiktok while the two countries negotiated trade.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2025-09-15/trump-suggests-deal-reached-over-the-future-of-tiktok-as-he-announces-call-with-xi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ABB to invest $ 110 million US in American manufacturing
- Tom Brady, Fanatics, Riyadh Season, Fox Sports and OBB Media announce a groundbreaking inaugural flag football event – Fanatics Inc
- Utah attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson. #CharlieKirk #BBCNews
- The next Dalai Lama: Beijing's offer for control
- PM Modi thanks Trump for birthday wishes; supports the United States of Ukrainian peace
- Defend Elizabeth's ticket offices!
- Imran Khan refuses to reveal x handler in Fia
- Rising Table Tennis Star serves Taiwan Adventure
- Türkiye and Erdogans True inheritance
- Rismon: The one -way diploma photo in Indonesia is Mr. Jokowi! : News Okezone
- Northwestern earthquake is the future of the future
- Trump announces the federal repression against crime in Memphis, Tennessee