Top Court grants repair to the private zoo led by the Ambani billionaire family





A special investigation team appointed by the High Indian Court said that the acquisition of animals in Vantara – a private zoo belonging to the richest man in Asia Mukesh Ambani – was in accordance with all laws. The retired team of judges was created last month to examine the allegations according to which the animals of Vantara were acquired illegally and mistreated. On Monday, he said he found “no unfair game” in the direction of the zoo. Previously, the Supreme Court had also said that allegations seemed not supported, but ordered an investigation after the allegations that the authorities did not investigate the zoo properly. Vantara said that the investigation had clearly indicated “doubts and allegations … were without base”.

Vantara is home to 2,000 species, including elephants, tigers and other animals. Distributed over 3,500 acres, it is located in Jamnagar in the western state of Gujarat, not far from the oil refinery of Mukesh Ambani – which is the largest in the world. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year and was one of the premises of the sumptuous pre-maid events of Anant Ambani who made the world's headlines last year. Closed to the public, Vantara has aroused criticism from fauna and environmentalists activists for many reasons, in particular the inapion of the warm and dry climate of the region for certain animals. The refuge was also at the center of angry demonstrations in the state of the Maharashtra recently, after an elephant sick in a temple of the city of Kolhapur was moved to Vantara in July, after a prescription from the High Court. On Tuesday, the court rejected the request against the transfer of the elephant in difficulty, saying that an independent investigation had already erased the authorities from the accusations. Follow BBC News India on Instagram,, YouTube, Twitter And Facebook.

