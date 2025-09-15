



New Delhi, September 15 (Ians), national president of the BJP and Minister of the Union, JP Nadda, shared a personal story on a moment on Monday that changed the management of his political career. He recalled how a simple but powerful line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshaped his point of view on leadership and the public service.

By bringing the X social media platform X, Nadda published its history with the hashtag #MyModistory and said: “In politics, sometimes a guideline changes the direction of his whole life. When I was the leader of the opposition (LOP) in the Himachal Pradesh, I told him that we are preparing questions by reading the information and reading the news and reading the news.” Nadda continued: “Modi Ji smiled and said:” Nadda Ji, the work of the opposition should not be limited to the room. The public should know that the LOP is available to sit among them, listen to their problems and find solutions. “” Nadda also recalled that Modi had advised him to go to each district of the State, to sit in the circuit or any public space, and to publicly announce that the LOP was available to hear the concerns of the people. “I immediately accepted his advice. Over the next fifteen days, I visited two to three districts and finally covered the whole state. I had direct communication with farmers, young people, employees and workers,” added Nadda. Thinking about the experience, he said it had left a deep impact on him. “This experience changed me deeply. My style of debate has changed. I have acquired a direct understanding of people's problems and confidence that even the opposition can lead the state. It was the first time that I made the big difference between the information received from the newspapers and the information collected directly from the public.” “Consequently, the image of our parties has transformed. We were no longer only the opposition that we became the voice of the people. When the elections came, we had not even imagined forming the government, but Modi Ji's advice transformed the impossible in possible,” he said. Nadda added: “Today, when I look back, I understand that a sentence, a lesson can change the entire definition of politics. Narendra Modi taught me that a chef is the one who is sitting among people and listening to their heartbeat.” –Ans JK / wheel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ianslive.in/jp-nadda-shares-how-one-guiding-line-from-pm-modi-changed-the-course-of-his-life–20250915180350 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos