Why Governor Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump get along





Immigration agents invade Chicago and President Donald Trump threatens to send the National Guard to this city.

But in New York, the president fell when Governor Kathy Hochul said no.

People familiar with their relationship said that the Democratic Governor was better with the Republican President than the other leaders of his party because he does not perceive her as a threat and she is ready to conclude an agreement. Both speak regularly, people said.

In addition, people said Trump has a weakness for the city where he grew up and still has several properties, including a gold -plated triplex on the fifth avenue.

Trump said at a meeting of the cabinet live last month that he got along with Hochul.

But their relaxation faces a new strain with the approval of the Hochuls of the assembly of the Zohran Mamdani assembly for the mayor of New York. Trump attacked Mamdanis' progressive policy and said on Monday that he found Hochuls's approval a rather shocking and very bad development.

Washington will monitor this situation very closely, Trump wrote on social networks. No reason to send a lot of money after bad!

Hochul wrote in a guest test approving the winner of the Democratic primary that Mr. Mamdani and I will both be intrepid to face the extreme agenda of presidents with urgency, conviction and challenge that defines New York. And we must never allow Mr. Trump to control our city as the king he wants to be.

It remains to be seen how the mayor's competition will change the relationship between the governor and the president, in particular if Mamdani wins. No later than last week, Trump told the radio host Sid Rosenberg that Hochuls Public Shots believed that cordial communications in private.

She treats me much more pleasant to my face than the public, Trump said.

Hochul said that after winning the election she would work with him if necessary. And there have been several examples in recent months and weeks they have negotiated amicably.

Trump resumed the construction supported by the state of an offshore wind farm after discussions with Hochul. The State Department of Environment Conservation is currently examining a natural gas pipeline which had already been canceled.

Hochul has so far been playing Trump's efforts to kill the pricing program for the congestion of the States, which was launched in January. But it concluded an agreement to allow the federal government to resume the reconstruction of Penn Station. The project had crawled under Hochul and its predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

If you adopt a more pragmatic approach with the guy you have cut off the offers you can conclude, said Morgan Hook, a democratic strategist.

Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New York business group, said the conclusion of the Hochuls agreement called on Trump. She also said that it was easier for Hochul because she is not considered a presidential candidacy like the governors of Illinois and California.

I don't think his style is to challenge his authority, when you know, the boys will be boys, said Wylde. It tends to be a different approach that apparently triggers a negative reaction from the president. Shes did a very good job to convince him that she is neither a threat nor an enemy. But it is not a push.

Former representative Tom Reynolds, a republican from the suburbs of Buffalo, said that Hochul and prevail over regular contact: the generals speak to the generals. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker told NPR last week that he was wary of talking to Trump directly to the possibility that the national guard troops are deployed in Chicago because he feared a private conversation is used against him.

He conversed with me by throwing me in front of television cameras, “said Pritzker. I conversed with him while standing in front of the television cameras.

Another factor that Reynolds and others have underlined were the long bonds of the presidents with the State.

The president is a New Yorker, said Reynolds. I think it has a fairly deep understanding of the city and the state.

Hochul’s spokesman Jen Goodman said the governor was ready to work with anyone who first puts the best interests in New York.

But she will not maintain President Trump attacks our sovereignty of states, threatens our fundamental rights and does not take into account the values ​​that define us as New Yorkers, said Goodman.

Last week, Hochul said Trump had screwed New York by allowing Long Island Rail Road workers moving away from labor negotiations, preparing the way for a strike.

The White House did not send a message asking for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxxinews.org/new-york-public-news-network/2025-09-15/why-gov-kathy-hochul-and-president-donald-trump-get-along

