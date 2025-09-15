Politics
The United States and China accept the Tiktok “Framework” property agreement during trade discussions in Spain
The United States and China have entered into a executive in the Tiktok social media platform in broader discussion on prices and economic policy, said Scott Bessent, secretary of the US Treasury.
An agreement would allow Tiktok to continue operating in the United States where it was faced with the closure on September 17 unless it moves to American property.
“The framework is intended for a transition to a property controlled by the United States,” said Mr. Bessent to the capital of Spain Madrid at the end of two days of talks, without providing more details.
There could be a short extension of the deadline of September 17 for Tiktok to finalize the framework agreement, said American commercial representative Jamieson Greer.
“It would not have been extended without framework,” said Mr. Bessent.
US President Donald Trump said on social networks that he would speak on Friday with Chinas Xi Jinping president, adding that Reunion in Spain went very well!
A senior Chinese official said that the two parties “had reached a basic consensus on the framework on the resolution of the problems linked to Tiktok by cooperation, the reduction of obstacles to investment and the promotion of relevant economic and commercial cooperation”.
“China will firmly protect the national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” said Vice-Minister of Commerce, of the Xinhua news agency.
The United States had previously threatened to move forward with the ban on the popular social media app, unless China has abandoned the requests for concessions on reduced prices and technological restrictions within the framework of a disinvestment agreement.
Bessent said that there would probably be another series of talks in the coming days to discuss issues in commercial and economic policy.
The two parties also discussed the means to cooperate on money laundering and the reduction of the illicit trade in fentanyl, he said.
China says Nvidia has violated the law
While trade negotiations continued in Spain, China accused Nvidia of raping the anti-monopoly laws of the countries and declared that it would intensify the control of the currency of the worlds.
Chinese regulators said that a preliminary survey revealed that Nvidia did not comply with the conditions imposed when she bought Mellanox Technologies, a network and data transmission company.
The declaration of a sentence of the State Administration Declaration for the Market Regulations did not mention any sanction, but said that it would carry out a more in -depth investigation. “”
Nvidia did not respond to a request for comments.
The regulators said in December that they were investigating the company for alleged violations resulting from the acquisition of $ 6.9 billion in Mellanox in 2020, which underwent conditional approval by the Chinese regulator.
The decision increases pressure on the United States while civil servants meet the representatives of Beijing, and follows other Beijing movements to increase the maintenance of the American flea industry.
On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it staged an anti-dumping survey on certain analog integrated circuits imported from the United States, including raw materials commonly made by companies such as Texas instruments and the semiconductor.
The ministry also announced a separate anti-discrimination probe on American measures against the China flea sector.
In the talks that are expected to take place from Sunday to Wednesday, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, meets Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng in Madrid, for negotiations on tariffs and national security issues related to the property of the Tiktok social media platform.
This is the fourth cycle of discussions after meetings in London, Geneva and Stockholm.
The two governments agreed with several 90 -day breaks on a series of increasing reciprocal rates, preventing total trade war.
NVIDIA, based in California, has become at the heart of the American-Chinese trade war, while the two parties are fighting for technological supremacy.
The boom of artificial intelligence has fueled demand for advanced NVIDIA processors, making it the most precious business in the world.
The company has faced restrictions on flea exports to China imposed by the administration of President Joe Bidens who were then reinforced by President Donald Trump.
NVIDIA obtained approval in July from the Trump administration to sell China its H20 graphic processing unit, which is less powerful and designed to comply with the borders of American exports.
ABC / Son
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-16/us-and-china-agree-to-framework-for-tiktok-sale/105776964
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese investors control the nickel industry, is there a gap in corruption?
- British Trump: A controversial state visit is not new, but no one has this background | British news
- ABB to invest $ 110 million US in American manufacturing
- Tom Brady, Fanatics, Riyadh Season, Fox Sports and OBB Media announce a groundbreaking inaugural flag football event – Fanatics Inc
- Utah attorney seeks death penalty for Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson. #CharlieKirk #BBCNews
- The next Dalai Lama: Beijing's offer for control
- PM Modi thanks Trump for birthday wishes; supports the United States of Ukrainian peace
- Defend Elizabeth's ticket offices!
- Imran Khan refuses to reveal x handler in Fia
- Rising Table Tennis Star serves Taiwan Adventure
- Türkiye and Erdogans True inheritance
- Rismon: The one -way diploma photo in Indonesia is Mr. Jokowi! : News Okezone