The United States and China accept the Tiktok “Framework” property agreement during trade discussions in Spain

The United States and China have entered into a executive in the Tiktok social media platform in broader discussion on prices and economic policy, said Scott Bessent, secretary of the US Treasury.

An agreement would allow Tiktok to continue operating in the United States where it was faced with the closure on September 17 unless it moves to American property.

“The framework is intended for a transition to a property controlled by the United States,” said Mr. Bessent to the capital of Spain Madrid at the end of two days of talks, without providing more details.

There could be a short extension of the deadline of September 17 for Tiktok to finalize the framework agreement, said American commercial representative Jamieson Greer.

“It would not have been extended without framework,” said Mr. Bessent.

Tiktok has been studied for storage of user data in China The last decision of the European regulator follows an investigation which led the company to receive a massive fine to transfer data to China.

US President Donald Trump said on social networks that he would speak on Friday with Chinas Xi Jinping president, adding that Reunion in Spain went very well!

A senior Chinese official said that the two parties “had reached a basic consensus on the framework on the resolution of the problems linked to Tiktok by cooperation, the reduction of obstacles to investment and the promotion of relevant economic and commercial cooperation”.

“China will firmly protect the national interests, the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” said Vice-Minister of Commerce, of the Xinhua news agency.

The United States had previously threatened to move forward with the ban on the popular social media app, unless China has abandoned the requests for concessions on reduced prices and technological restrictions within the framework of a disinvestment agreement.

Bessent said that there would probably be another series of talks in the coming days to discuss issues in commercial and economic policy.

The two parties also discussed the means to cooperate on money laundering and the reduction of the illicit trade in fentanyl, he said.

China says Nvidia has violated the law

While trade negotiations continued in Spain, China accused Nvidia of raping the anti-monopoly laws of the countries and declared that it would intensify the control of the currency of the worlds.

Chinese regulators said that a preliminary survey revealed that Nvidia did not comply with the conditions imposed when she bought Mellanox Technologies, a network and data transmission company.

The declaration of a sentence of the State Administration Declaration for the Market Regulations did not mention any sanction, but said that it would carry out a more in -depth investigation. “”

Nvidia did not respond to a request for comments.

Nvidia has become a flash point between the United States and China while the trade war continues. (Photo AP: Mahesh Kumar A., ​​file))

The regulators said in December that they were investigating the company for alleged violations resulting from the acquisition of $ 6.9 billion in Mellanox in 2020, which underwent conditional approval by the Chinese regulator.

The decision increases pressure on the United States while civil servants meet the representatives of Beijing, and follows other Beijing movements to increase the maintenance of the American flea industry.

On Saturday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it staged an anti-dumping survey on certain analog integrated circuits imported from the United States, including raw materials commonly made by companies such as Texas instruments and the semiconductor.

The ministry also announced a separate anti-discrimination probe on American measures against the China flea sector.

In the talks that are expected to take place from Sunday to Wednesday, the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, meets Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng in Madrid, for negotiations on tariffs and national security issues related to the property of the Tiktok social media platform.

This is the fourth cycle of discussions after meetings in London, Geneva and Stockholm.

The two governments agreed with several 90 -day breaks on a series of increasing reciprocal rates, preventing total trade war.

NVIDIA, based in California, has become at the heart of the American-Chinese trade war, while the two parties are fighting for technological supremacy.

The boom of artificial intelligence has fueled demand for advanced NVIDIA processors, making it the most precious business in the world.

The company has faced restrictions on flea exports to China imposed by the administration of President Joe Bidens who were then reinforced by President Donald Trump.

NVIDIA obtained approval in July from the Trump administration to sell China its H20 graphic processing unit, which is less powerful and designed to comply with the borders of American exports.

ABC / Son