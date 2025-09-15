Politics
The Conservative Frontbencher becomes the first deputy seated to fail the reform
Danny Kruger has become the first conservative deputy in practice to be lacking to reform the United Kingdom today.
The Shadow frontbencher and the deputy of East Wiltshire had not said beforehand Tory Kemi Badenoch and said it was now too late to save the party even under a new leader.
His defection was unveiled at a press conference, where the chief of the Nigel Farage reform said that Mr. Kruger led reform efforts to prepare for the government.
Laughing in the previous comments in which he declared that the reform would spend money as drunk sailors, Mr. Kruger said that he had been convinced by Mr. Farages Pledge to reform the social protection system at the annual conference of the parties.
Member since 2019, Mr. Kruger was previously editor -in -chief of David Cameron, writing the opposition leaders of the time, hugging a hooded speech in 2006.
Later, he was political secretary of Boris Johnsons in the last stages of the Brexit Westminsters battles in 2019.
Responding to Mr. Krugers' defection, Ms. Badenoch insisted that she was not going to blow up by this type of incident, but suggested that new defections could follow while a party is changing.
A labor spokesman said that the defection of Mr. Krugers Lie Nigel Farage more closely to the failure of the Conservatives of failure.
Nigel Farage can recruit as many failed conservatives as he likes it will not change the fact that he has no plan for Great Britain, said the party.
The conservatives crushed our economy and let the public services collapse. Great Britain deserves better than the reform of the law on conservative tribute which would leave workers who pay a very high price.
Only this Labor government advances delivery to improve workers and give our country the renewal it needs.
|
Sources
2/ https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/tory-frontbencher-becomes-first-sitting-mp-defect-reform
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
