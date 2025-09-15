Trump announces that he sends federal police to Memphis and that Chicago is the next





President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was taking executive measures to establish a Memphis Safe working group aimed at carrying out a crime repression, leaving Tennessee City to stop for the arrival of the National Guard while his administration intensifies his efforts to suppress crime in the big cities of the nations.

And after focusing earlier on Chicago, then backing down, Trump said Hed had sent a working group similar to the city of Windy, whatever the firm opposition of the Democrats, including the mayor of the cities, Brandon Johnson and the Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker.

The decision to establish the working group in Memphis will reflect the effort to apply the law interrupted that the federal government has supervised in Washington, DC.

The National Guard and the application of the law of several federal agencies will be sent to Memphis, including FBI, ATF, DEA, Ice and Homeland, said Trump.

This is very important due to the crime that happens not only in Memphis, in many cities, Trump of the Oval of the office said on Monday, where a presidential memorandum created the working group shortly after. The working group will be a replica of our extraordinarily successful efforts here, and you will see that it is a lot of the same thing.

Addressing CNN, the mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, said on Saturday that he was not happy with the arrival of the National Guard, but he was looking for ways to invest in the fight against crime in the city.

Deployment is part of the wider efforts to extend its anti-crime thrust to the national scale and would mark the first effort of this type in a republican state, at a time when the president faced an in-depth examination for his targeting of cities led by Democrats.

The Republicans of Tennessee, including Governor Bill Lee, praised the announcement, Lee saying on Friday that he had been in contact with Trump to develop a plan to fight crime in the city.

Here is what we know so far about the potential deployment:

The announcement of deploying troops in Memphis comes after weeks of speculation that Chicago was the next city to be targeted by the Trump administration. But the Trumps plans were put as soon as possible after the advisers warned it that the sending of troops to help with local police without the membership of the governor of states could create legal headaches that they want to avoid, sources familiar with the case in CNN said.

Mayor Young said Trumps' television announcement on Fox News was the first final confirmation he had heard of plans to deploy the National Guard in his city.

Young told CNN that he learned that the idea was being studied when the Republican Governor's office Bill Lees informed him earlier in the week. The Democratic mayor said that he had spoken with the Governors' Office of the possibility of obtaining more presence from the police through several federal agencies.

While many elements of the operation are still being finalized, the first troops were to be deployed this week.

Unlike the blue states, the status of DCS as a federal district allows the administration to more easily guarantee the cooperation of the Democratic Mayor of the City.

Young told CNN that he expects more details this week, including the number of troops, their date of arrival and their functions. He suggested that the custody could help traffic control for major events, surveillance of surveillance cameras or embellishment efforts in the neighborhood.

An official of the White House said that the presidents' decision to deploy national guard troops in Memphis concerned crime.

In 2024, Memphis had the highest violent crime rate, the highest real estate crime rate and the third highest rate of murder in the United States (Trump) wanted to make all cities in America again and it is great that local officials of Memphis welcome his aid, said the White House manager.

Only a few days before Trumps' announcement, Memphis police reportedly reported significant progress, with decreases in all categories of major crimes in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in previous years. Global crime has reached a 25 -year -old hollow and murdering a six -year -old hollow, police said.

Local leaders urged the governor to reconsider that the presidents are pushing to send troops from the National Guard to the city. Lee Harris, the mayor of the county of Shelby, where Memphis is located called the deployment, threatens for democracy and the members of the municipal council have called to restore federal funding of the prevention of violence instead of a military presence.

The representative of the State Justin J. Pearson, whose district includes parts of Memphis and the county of Shelby, said on Monday that there was no red carpet arranged for the National Guard.

A militarized occupation of our city is not a problem solving that we have, Pearson said at a press conference of the Democratic Party of the county of Shelby on Monday at the Memphis town hall.

What we need is the eradication of poverty, not military occupation, said Pearson. So don't bring the National Guard. Give us the resources we need for our employees, for our city, for our county.

Young noted the national guard once was deployed in Memphis, in 1968 following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The National Guard was also in Memphis in 1978 after the MEMPHIS police and firefighters got on strike.

We do not want to invoke these same images here, told Young to CNN, referring to the deployment of 1968.

Since the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles in June and Washington, DC, last month, the Trump administration has threatened to send troops to several other cities led by Democrats like Baltimore and Portland.

Trumps the decision to assert federal control of the Washingtons police forces and to deploy the National Guard to patrol the capital marked an unprecedented decision and that which, according to him, was necessary to combat crime. But criticism called him a dangerous seizure of power.

Although crime has decreased in Washington, DC, under the federal emergency, it is not true that there is no crime, as Trump has often repeated.

The authority of the presidents on the National Guard and the DCS police arises from the federal status of the city, but its power does not extend to the States.

Previous previous attempts at the national guard deployment have been faced with legal challenges. In June, he sent 2,000 California guard troops to Los Angeles against Governor Gavin Newsoms, citing demonstrations against aggressive immigration raids.

Newsom made the decision before the courts, where a federal judge judged that the deployment was illegal. The administration said it would appeal the decision.

Correction: a previous version of this story has misized the family name of the mayor of the county of Shelby, Lee Harris.

