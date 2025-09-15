Xi Jinping of Gold Secret in Lula on how to please Donald Trump

The former Minister of Finance Maílson da nobrega Assesses the position of the president as risky Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva compared to the American government of Donald Trump. According to The Economist, the Brazilian president insisted on transforming public meetings on stage for direct attacks against Trump. “There is no shortage of opportunity when he faces a microphone, to talk badly about Trump. This is not the best strategy to deal with the United States,” he said in an interview with Veja Market Program. In the assessment of Maílson, the risk is high because the current US government does not act conventionally.

The former minister stressed that other world leaders have avoided direct clashes with Washington. “”Xi Jinping is silent, negotiate for the China. In Europe, no head of state invests against Trump. Lula is the only relevant leader who insists on the criticism of the American president, “he noted. For him, the insistence in maintaining the confronting tone can isolate Brazil and compromise the progress already obtained. ” It would be better to reduce the ball, to be silent at least for a while, until negotiations can work, “he recommended.

Maílson recalled that the previous week, Brazil won a partial victory for commercial disputes with the United States. “We have seen the creation of a new exception in the price American against Brazil, which was the exclusion of 40%tariff cellulose. This proves that this can work, “he said. Veja Market is broadcast from Monday to Friday, live on YouTube and social networks, from 10 a.m.

The facts that move in their pockets are the culmination of the analysis of Veja Mercado:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6Z1QX9ON04