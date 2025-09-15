Revenge Politics – Journal – Dawn.com





A political activist known for his style of engaging debate, has silenced forever after being killed on a university campus. Could there be a more poignant illustration of the state of global political discourse and democracy today?

The murder last week in the United States of Charlie Kirk, a champion of the right-of-right movement and the main mobilists of young Republicans in support of President Donald Trump, threatens to inaugurate a darker era of American politics. Kirks Killing could stimulate an evolution in Trumpian politics: a passage from a policy of remuneration that focused on the persecution of Trump's individuals and critical institutions and its close allies, a wider policy of revenge, which will require a greater capture of the State and a more complete autocratic toolbox to dismantle the opposition.

In response to the assassination of Kirks, Trump chose not to appease the partisan flames. Instead, he blamed Kirks Death with radical-left political violence and promised to dismantle the authors of such violence and the organizations that support them. Writing in New Yorker, Susan B. Glasser noted that Trump seemed to blame the big piece of the nation which revises its racial division policies and those promoted by Kirk as if they had supported relaxation. Unsurprisingly, Trump supporters have spent in recent days calling for the eradication of the radical left. To icing, for example, quotes the theorist of the conspiracy of the far right, Laura, argued that the left is a threat of national security.

This is a familiar scenario for the Pakistanis, which have experienced numerous cycles of political revenge. The current wave against Imran Khan and the PTI is notable even in our country in charge of history for its intensity and its longevity.

Generalized political revenge goes to a few stages beyond the political remuneration in that it requires the mobilization of state machines and the expanses of the population. Rather than isolated acts of corruption or coercion, a campaign of political revenge is based on the capture of the state, the erosion of the independence of the judiciary, the censorship of the media, the criminalization of the dissent and the armament of anti-corruption and national security.

We must be alarmed by the proliferation of avenging policies in the world. Think of the use of Kenyas anti-terrorist courts to suppress anti-government demonstrations; The BJP in India roots liberal and inclusive voices not only in politics but in business, the media and the arts; Chinas purge of civil servants within the framework of anti-corruption initiatives; Multiple Hungaries and anti-liberal campaigns; Turkiyes tries to fold the opposition CHP and its supporters … The list seems endless.

What is less easily available is a plan for the way countries can disrupt these cycles of political revenge. In situations where political revenge manifests itself as an explicit violence, for example, in the form of tit-form assassinations, the management in which American policy risks directing the cycle ends when violence is so extreme and widespread that a negotiated regulation becomes necessary, as the good Friday agreement which ended the cyclical violence of trouble.

But in cases where violence is more systemic disappearances, simulated trials, censorship, intimidation, political coercion, there are ruptured points, which generally manifest themselves as mass uprisings. These may have the effect of consolidating power, because the desire to crush the opposition can lead to an intensification of political targeting and repression. But sometimes think of Bangladesh last year, the uprising can lead to a change. And with this change, the opportunity to withdraw from revenge.

Unfortunately, this opportunity is not always seized. A year later, the interim government of Bangladesh faces accusations, notably from Human Rights Watch, that it used arbitrary detentions of political adversaries related to the Alamo League under a draconian law on the special powers, previously used by Sheikh Hasina Wajed to remove the political dissent.

What Kirks takes and this moment in American politics, when the country stands at the forefront of a culture of political revenge, however offers an opportunity to consider how to recover from this type of policy.

Instead of dehumanizing themselves and spreading each other, here is what Americans could in place: the lamentable state of American firearms; The Mental Health Crisis of young people; The need to continue the regulation of social media and game platforms, where violent content circulates without hindrance. In other words, a return to public policy issues and the public service, which must be the foundation of all truly democratic dispensation. Hopefully the meaning prevails, in the United States and elsewhere.

The writer is an analyst of political risks and integrity.

X: @humayusuf

Posted in Dawn, September 15, 2025

