Kpu denies the rules to restrict access to presidential and vice-presidential documents to protect Jokowi





The president of the General Electoral Commission (KPU) Mochammad Afifuddin said that his institutional decision to limit access to the documents of the presidential candidates and the vice-president was not an effort to protect certain figures. Including, he said, former president for two Joko Widodo periods.

“Nothing is protected because there is a consequence test we have to do,” he said by answering questions from the media crew on the alleged ties of the jokowi diploma.

This KPU refutation also responded to the criticisms and concerns of citizens concerning the rules for restricting access to presidential and vice-presidential documents. A number of citizens suspect that this provision has been made to protect Jokowi and his family.

Diploma data used by Jokowi to record the president in 2014 and 2019 in question. Later, the Gibran Rakabuming Raka diploma document in vice-presidential requirements was also prosecuted in court.

“Due to the protection of a solo family,” wrote the owner of the Instagram account @ket *** in the uploaded news content @tempodotco.

“The diploma of Jokowi means false,” wrote @Kop *** in the same column of comments. There are also comments from the owner of the @Naj *** account, which has questioned this provision made for certain figures. “Because of the fact that Gibran has just continued?” wrote to him.

Decree KPU Number 731 of 2025, he said, was ready to adjust the provisions contained in the law on the opening of public information. He said that in the regulations that there were a number of regulated documents to remain confidential.

“For example, linked to medical records, then school documents or diplomas,” said Afifuddin.

He said the election organization agency had not stored the presidential and vice-presidential data. According to him, the public can request the documents excluded from their institutions.

“If things that are not linked to data that is not regulated in the law on the opening of public information, we will provide,” he said.

However, he said there were certain requirements to open the requested documents. Among them, he must obtain the approval of the party concerned or the decision of the court.

The decision which limits the documents of candidates for the presidential election and the vice-president is signed by the management of the KPU on August 21, 2025. There are 16 types of documents of confidential candidate and vice-president. Among these, there is proof of obtaining the diploma in the form of a photocopy of the diploma, the police file certificate (SKCK), the curriculum vitae, the health certificate, the proof of submission of a personal active report (LHKP) to the history of potential candidates.

DEDDY SITORUS, member of DPR II Commission II, said the decision should not be applied. “This violates the public's right to obtain real information that is not confidential,” said Deddy when he was met by tempo in the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Monday, September 15, 2025.

The politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle said that the opening of access to the presidential and vice-presidential documents was part of the application of law number 14 of 2008 concerning the opening of public information. He therefore pointed out that all civil servants should be opened to information attached to his post.

“The public is accessible by the public is a form of citizens' rights (agar) not to buy cats in bags,” he said.

Choice of the publisher: how should TNI be working?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/kpu-bantah-aturan-pembatasan-akses-dokumen-capres-cawapres-untuk-melindungi-jokowi-2070045 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos