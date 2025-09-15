Trump says companies should report twice a year. Here is what pros think.





President Donald Trump said on Monday that it would be preferable for public companies to publish profits every six months instead of quarterly, and that the change is “subject to the approval of the dry”.

Market professionals are quite mixed on the idea.

Trump thinks that this would allow companies to adopt a longer -term approach to planning and reduce costs associated with financial reports.

“This will save money and allow managers to focus on correct management of their businesses,” he wrote in a social article Truth. “Have you ever heard the statement that” China has a 50 to 100-year view of the management of a business, when we run our businesses on a quarterly basis ??? “Not good !!!”

It was not the first time he spoke of this idea. He also launched it during his first mandate. Others, including Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett, are at least in part agreeing with the evaluation of Trump. The couple wrote an editorial in 2018, pleading for companies to stop reporting quarterly advice, saying that practice promotes the short term.

“The pressure to meet the estimates of short-term profits has contributed to the decline in the number of public companies in America over the past two decades,” they have written. “The short -term capital markets have discouraged businesses with a longer -term vision of becoming a public, depriving the economy of innovation and opportunities.”

But Trump's idea goes further than what Dimon and Buffett proposed, and market players speaking with Business Insider Monday had mixed opinions on the prospect that companies bringing only results twice a year.

Dominic Pappalardo, multi-active chief strategist at Morningstar Wealth, noted certain positive points. He said that a six -month report calendar would reduce both the pressure on businesses and the volatility of investors.

“We have all heard stories of leaders making short -term decisions by trying to hit the profit number of the next quarter or income growth forecasts. The slowdown in this cycle can delete pressure and allow them to take a longer -term perspective and not necessarily worry about what happens in one, two, three months later.”

Kristin Hull, CIO and founder of Nia Impact Capital, was a little less optimistic about the idea of ​​the president.

“As an active investor, we want business transparency, we want to know what's going on. And yet we also want to see all our companies work on long-term strategic plans. So I am really mixed,” she said.

In the end, she said that she did not think that such a change in the rate of corporate reports would be sufficient to allow the benefits planned to take place.

“If the ultimate objective is to have a very strong strategic reflection, I do not think that a three -month to six months will really change this,” said Hull.

Paul Hickey, the co -founder of the tailor -made investment group, said Trump was probably on something in reducing the frequency of reports would disrupt costs for businesses.

“When you hear it for the first time, you think it may be bad for the markets because it provides less information. But at the same time, the requirement that companies have their quarterly number every few months creates a short-term short-term mentality,” he said, adding that the resources that companies are presented in quarterly reports could be directed to more productive activities.

He also agreed that it would be preferable to plan and lead to less volatility, and made a comparison with the six -year mandates in the Senate compared to two -year deadlines in the House of Representatives.

“You could make a comparison with politics: in the House of Representatives, they present themselves to functions every two years, so the day after an election, they are already focused on the next,” he said. “In the Senate, with a six -year term, there is tend to have more stability and less volatility.”

There is an online group that seems resolutely opposed to the idea, and it is retail investors. Some argue that individual investors could lose from the transition to reports twice a year because the profits are among the most important information to which they have regular access.

On -sale research companies are aimed at professional investors with a multitude of data and views of a particular action, but dedicated retail investors often carry out their own analysis, generally informed by the latest profits and remarks of managers.

“So less transparency and responsibility, it seems to be a great idea !!” wrote a user in the R / Stockmarket Reddit forum in a discussion wire with nearly 2,000 votes and 500 comments.

