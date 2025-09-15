



President Donald Trump said he would speak on Friday with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, following discussions between the negotiators of the two biggest economies in the world in recent days which have resulted in an agreement to keep Bytedance Ltd. I will speak to President XI on Friday. The relationship remains very strong !!!, said Trump in an article on social networks on Monday. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told journalists after Trumps Post when discussions in Madrid have concluded that an executive to maintain the Tiktok application in execution in the United States had been reached and that Trump and Xi are talking to conclude the agreement. The terms of the plan remain vague. President Trump and Party President will speak on Friday to conclude the agreement, but we have a manager for the agreement with Tiktok, said Bessent. I think the framework consists in going to the owned property by the United States. The comments of Trump and the Bessents become before a deadline this week to conclude an agreement which would give in the US operations of Tiktoks to comply with an American law on national security. Trump has already extended the deadline more than once to keep the appropriate applicationthat he attributes for having reinforced his call among young voters in the last elections, running. Pricing The high-level engagement between Washington and Beijing launched equipment this month before a potential summit meeting in person between Trump and Xi when the two should attend a forum of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Coopée at the end of next month. Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke with their Chinese counterparts. The two nations suspended the most extreme economic protection measures against each other, which saw the American prices increase up to 145%, the last deadline in mid-November. The US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, who also speaks in Madrid on Monday, said that another pause extensions at the highest price levels is possible when the deadline in November. Were certainly open to considering new measures there, if the talks continue in a positive direction, Greer told journalists. NextMadrid's talks were focused on Tiktok, with negotiations on other essentially deferred subjects, Bessent and Greer indicated. Despite this, Chinese officials have raised concerns about US export controls, he said. Before the talks on Sunday, China launched two investigations targeting the American semiconductor industry. The probes occurred shortly after the United States added 23 additional companies in China, including flea manufacturers, to a list of companies deemed contrary to national security or foreign policy interests in the United States Bessent told journalists on Monday, we will organize commercial negotiations in about a month, once again in a different place. The last round follows talks between Bessent and Chinese vice-minister, He Lifeng in London in June and Geneva in May. The head of the Treasury said that it remained to be seen if a trade agreement could be done with China before the APEC summit in Korea. Were very concentrated on Tiktok and made sure that it was a just agreement for the Chinese and completely respects American national security problems, and it is definitely reached, said Greer.

