



More than 100 from Donald Trumps, inaccurate statements must be dissected by Channel 4 to coincide with his state visit, in what she described as the longest and uninterrupted coil of reluctance, lies and distortions never broadcast on television.

The American president is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on Tuesday evening. He will benefit from a huge quantity of special treatment when ministers will try to preserve the special relationship, including a ceremonial reception at the castle of Windsor for Trump and his wife, Melania.

However, Channel 4 devotes his Calendar on Wednesday evening to win what he describes as the lies expressed by Trump since his entry into office in a program which, according to the initiates, would last several hours.

Trump V The Truth, from 10 p.m., should cover everything, with the false boastful of the presidents, that his administration had prevented $ 50 million from being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas, to his diverting pretension to have sent Ukraine more than $ 300 billion (220 billion) in help of war time.

Smaller but also inaccurate statements on the price of eggs and the impact of immigration should also be examined. The program could also cause difficulties during the trip if she seeks to examine her claims on her relationship with the deceased sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump denied having written an illustrated message to Epstein and continues the Wall Street Journal about his document report, which has since been published.

Donald J Trump likes to make history, said Ian Katz, content director of Channel 4S. Thus, Wednesday Channel 4 will do exactly that: show what we believe to be the longest and uninterrupted coil of reluctance, lies and distortions never broadcast on television.

We hope it will remind viewers how disorienting and dangerous when the most powerful man will become little respect for the truth. And if President Trump cares about looking after the state banquet, he can even clarify some false ideas.

He marks the last attempt by Channel 4 to return to his disturbing roots, while he is competing in relevance in a rapidly evolving media landscape in which the youngest audience moves away from traditional broadcasters to digital platforms.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what's going on and why is it important

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create an invited account for you on TheGuardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can make a full registration at any time. For more information on how we use your data, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Channel 4 has repeatedly highlighted her decision to disseminate Gaza: the attacked doctors, who were abandoned by the BBC, declaring that he was likely to create a perception of partiality. Channel 4 was also criticized for the documentary 1000 men and me: The Bonnie Blue Story, who followed the pornography star for six months.

Katz recently criticized what he called an increasingly shy broadcasting environment in the United Kingdom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/15/channel-4-donald-trump-uk-state-visit-reel-of-untruths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos