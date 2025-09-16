



In the spring, after the US officials seized a series of fentanyl shipments went to the United States, the prosecutor General Pam Bondi did not boast of the accomplishment that she also tried to credit Donald Trump in an unfortunate way.

Thanks to the president, Bondi said, recent fentanyl crises would save 258 million lives. Given that the current American population exceeds 340 million people, the Attorney General apparently wanted people to believe that fentanyl laces pills had been ready to kill about three -quarters of the American population, which did not make much sense.

It came to my mind on weekends because Bondi is apparently not the only one who got into drug-related mathematics. HuffPost reported:

President Donald Trump tried on Sunday to justify the deadly United States strike on a Venezuelan boat saying that 300 million people, probably of the Americans, died of drugs last year. He had left by nearly 300 million.

During a brief Q&R, a journalist noted that the president of Venezuela argued that the American military strike on a Venezuelan boat was illegal. Trump replied, what is illegal, it is the drugs that were on the boat and the drugs that are sent to our country, and the fact that 300 million people died last year from drugs. This is what is illegal.

So a few things.

First, the actual number of people who died in the United States of drug overdoses last year was around 75,000. This total is a tragedy, and those responsible have the responsibility to take measures to reduce avoidable deaths, but the gap between 75,000 and 300 million is enormous.

Second, I realize that the approach of statistics and arithmetic has been a waste for many years, but it should really happen to him that such an exaggeration seems absurd, because illicit drugs have not killed almost 90% of the American population in 2024. (Bill Lueders recently wrote for Bulwark, whatever the claim, the president TO DO.).)

But do not neglect a substantial element at the underlying point: the president cannot still defend the legality of the military strike he has approved.

There are standard procedures when US officials suspect a drug boat. The process is to stop and search for the ship, grasp real medication and stop and question those on board. Two weeks ago, however, the Trump administration did not follow the standard procedures when it saw a boat with alleged venezuelan drug addicts.

Instead, the administration launched a military strike that killed 11 people in international waters.

Were the 11 people on the boat really members of the Gang Tren of Aragua, as the president claimed? We don't know. Was there real drugs on the boat? We don't know it either. Was it legal for the Trump administration to use the deadly force against a civil boat in international waters? There is a reason to believe that this was not the case.

When JD Vance was informed that the operation could be a war crime, the vice-president responded, I do not give an S — What you call.

Compliating things, the New York Times reported that the boat in question had changed its course and seemed to have turned before the start of the attack. And although reports have not been verified independently by MSNBC or NBC News, it raises the possibility that US officials, acting on the order of presidents, launched a fatal military strike against civilians who withdrew, which makes much more difficult to characterize the boat as an imminent threat.

While the Senate Democrats press the White House to get answers, Trump and his team had two weeks to get reasonable answers. So far, they do not seem to have found something other than absurd statistic.

This message updates our related previous coverage.

