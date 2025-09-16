In February 2022, barely five months before he was forced to resign, Boris Johnson sought to inject a measure of the Order necessary for his post of chaotic Prime Minister. He appointed Steve Barclay, minister of the cabinet on service, to hang his government as chief of staff. Guto Harri, who turned for Johnson as mayor of London before moving into corporate communications, was recruited to restore consistency for messaging n ° 10. These appointments have had just over two years in the time of Johnsons as Prime Minister. None of the two worked.

Sir Keir Starmer has just tried something strangely. Darren Jones was parachuted from the Treasury to Downing Street as a chief secretary of the Prime Minister, a delivery file whose pace reflected the extent of the disorganization of governments. Tim Allan, A former adviser to Tony Blair and the public affairs magnate has become the executive director of communications n ° 10, the fourth person to occupy this role in the five years of the management of starmers of the Labor Party.

Fifteen days in what the Prime Minister describes rather in an optimistic way as phase two of his government, there is little sign that he will get better than Johnson. At the age of 14, the Starmers government issued the same unmistakable decay.

In just over ten days, he lost his Deputy Prime Minister in a tax scandal, his ambassador to Washington on Jeffrey Epstein, and his director of strategy with the non-edifying flight of historical messages telling graphic and sexualized jokes in Diane Abbotts.

Each departure is a blow for the Starmers Remagle Authority. The loss of Angela Rayner deprives him of an unrivaled interlocutor with the unions and the deputies of rear ban. Lord Mandelsons Limogeant and the fog of the obscure around what the Prime Minister knew, raises research questions on the judgment of the leaders. And Paul Ovenden's resignation leaves him without one of his speeches editors before an address to do or break the Labor Conference. This also leaves Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff, without his lieutenant key.

It is therefore not surprising that Labor deputies to openly question Starmers' leaders. Pre -ported by management and now one of the advisers who established it, it has lost its link with the deputies and wasted a large part of their confidence.

Rear-ban deputies are now ready to express publicly what was so far a purely private consensus: that a poor performance in the next local elections could trigger a challenge to its leadership. Some ministers are even more pessimistic. Forget May, one, desperate, told me last week. It will not last until Christmas.

Could it really be true? It is certainly a precise gauge of growing frustration among labor deputies, even those who consider themselves faithful. The personalities of the Higher Government who are externally loyal to Starmer have taken the use of the word terminal in their conversations between them. However, none of this comes back to a significant or practical plan for succession. Lord Haye de Richmond described the conservatives as an absolute monarchy moderate by the regicide. In its current state, work is more closely like the anarchy of England in the 12th century.

This makes any succession ordered difficult to predict. The policy of the parliamentary Labor Party is so busy that no one has accepted a replacement. The procedural barriers do not help either. There is no mechanism to trigger a binding vote of non-confidence in a labor manager, as there is for their conservative counterparts.

Instead, the only formal means of challenging Starmer would be the appointment of an alternative candidate of 20% or 80 of his deputies. If the objective is to replace it properly to another minister of the cabinet, it is a high -risk gambit. No 10S did not prevent Lucy Powell from reaching this threshold in the current elections for the deputy leader proves that the deputies are not in mood at the high seams.

Nor is the non-resolution the most important question of everyone: who is the candidate? What is their alternative offer? What exactly is their criticism of starmers' failures and their remedy for them? The only person who even answered the half of these questions is the mayor of the Grand Manchester, Andy Burnham, who will have to be selected to fight against a non-existing by-way, then win it, even before he is eligible to stand up. We still cannot say what a Wes Streting Prime Minister would look like and what his electoral and economic offer differs from it. But more and more deputies conclude that everything would be better than an unpopular Prime Minister.

In the end, it will be up to the cabinet to force the problem. Like the vast majority of their colleagues in the municipalities, they evacuate their rats in private. To do it in public is to commit care to a career. The only way that is resolved, said a Minister of Health and Secretaries at Home last week, is for Wes and Shabana Mahmood to decide, to do Rachel Reeves on board, then tell Keir.

It would be the greatest bet in their political life. There is still nothing to suggest that they are preparing to take it. For the moment, the only way is inertia.