Politics
Is a management challenge a realistic perspective?
In February 2022, barely five months before he was forced to resign, Boris Johnson sought to inject a measure of the Order necessary for his post of chaotic Prime Minister. He appointed Steve Barclay, minister of the cabinet on service, to hang his government as chief of staff. Guto Harri, who turned for Johnson as mayor of London before moving into corporate communications, was recruited to restore consistency for messaging n ° 10. These appointments have had just over two years in the time of Johnsons as Prime Minister. None of the two worked.
Sir Keir Starmer has just tried something strangely. Darren Jones was parachuted from the Treasury to Downing Street as a chief secretary of the Prime Minister, a delivery file whose pace reflected the extent of the disorganization of governments. Tim Allan, A former adviser to Tony Blair and the public affairs magnate has become the executive director of communications n ° 10, the fourth person to occupy this role in the five years of the management of starmers of the Labor Party.
Fifteen days in what the Prime Minister describes rather in an optimistic way as phase two of his government, there is little sign that he will get better than Johnson. At the age of 14, the Starmers government issued the same unmistakable decay.
Steve Barclay was appointed by Boris Johnson to get a grip on his government a tactic that failed
ImagePlotter / Alamy
In just over ten days, he lost his Deputy Prime Minister in a tax scandal, his ambassador to Washington on Jeffrey Epstein, and his director of strategy with the non-edifying flight of historical messages telling graphic and sexualized jokes in Diane Abbotts.
Each departure is a blow for the Starmers Remagle Authority. The loss of Angela Rayner deprives him of an unrivaled interlocutor with the unions and the deputies of rear ban. Lord Mandelsons Limogeant and the fog of the obscure around what the Prime Minister knew, raises research questions on the judgment of the leaders. And Paul Ovenden's resignation leaves him without one of his speeches editors before an address to do or break the Labor Conference. This also leaves Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff, without his lieutenant key.
It is therefore not surprising that Labor deputies to openly question Starmers' leaders. Pre -ported by management and now one of the advisers who established it, it has lost its link with the deputies and wasted a large part of their confidence.
Rear-ban deputies are now ready to express publicly what was so far a purely private consensus: that a poor performance in the next local elections could trigger a challenge to its leadership. Some ministers are even more pessimistic. Forget May, one, desperate, told me last week. It will not last until Christmas.
Tim Allan with Lord Mandelson
Alan Davidson / Shutterstock
Could it really be true? It is certainly a precise gauge of growing frustration among labor deputies, even those who consider themselves faithful. The personalities of the Higher Government who are externally loyal to Starmer have taken the use of the word terminal in their conversations between them. However, none of this comes back to a significant or practical plan for succession. Lord Haye de Richmond described the conservatives as an absolute monarchy moderate by the regicide. In its current state, work is more closely like the anarchy of England in the 12th century.
This makes any succession ordered difficult to predict. The policy of the parliamentary Labor Party is so busy that no one has accepted a replacement. The procedural barriers do not help either. There is no mechanism to trigger a binding vote of non-confidence in a labor manager, as there is for their conservative counterparts.
Our week: The Whatsapp group *
Instead, the only formal means of challenging Starmer would be the appointment of an alternative candidate of 20% or 80 of his deputies. If the objective is to replace it properly to another minister of the cabinet, it is a high -risk gambit. No 10S did not prevent Lucy Powell from reaching this threshold in the current elections for the deputy leader proves that the deputies are not in mood at the high seams.
Nor is the non-resolution the most important question of everyone: who is the candidate? What is their alternative offer? What exactly is their criticism of starmers' failures and their remedy for them? The only person who even answered the half of these questions is the mayor of the Grand Manchester, Andy Burnham, who will have to be selected to fight against a non-existing by-way, then win it, even before he is eligible to stand up. We still cannot say what a Wes Streting Prime Minister would look like and what his electoral and economic offer differs from it. But more and more deputies conclude that everything would be better than an unpopular Prime Minister.
In the end, it will be up to the cabinet to force the problem. Like the vast majority of their colleagues in the municipalities, they evacuate their rats in private. To do it in public is to commit care to a career. The only way that is resolved, said a Minister of Health and Secretaries at Home last week, is for Wes and Shabana Mahmood to decide, to do Rachel Reeves on board, then tell Keir.
It would be the greatest bet in their political life. There is still nothing to suggest that they are preparing to take it. For the moment, the only way is inertia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/labour-leadership-challenge-andy-burnham-r7qg62hvn
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reports say the reported earthquake in West North Carolina
- Boeing expected to obtain a new 250 plane order from this country and more
- The British couple, detained by Afghanistan by the Taliban, return to England | British news
- The American lawyer responsible for investigating the resignation of Trump's criticism after the president said that I want him to go out | American policy
- PTI welcomes the “historic” defense pact with Riyadh – Pakistan
- The meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping announces against the backdrop of the tiktok file
- Crown Awards: Page Not found
- KSP Qodari tackled BTS corruption in the Jokowi era: it's a great traitor
- Field Hockey vs Connecticut College on 9/20/2025 – Box Score
- More than half of the country wants Sir Keir Starmer to resign | Politics | News
- IHC has moved to declare “anarchic messages” on Imran Khan illegal account
- Trump signs a proclamation which adds annual fees of $ 100,000 to H-1B visas for highly qualified workers