Us, China near Tiktok Deal to finally resolve the question of the “Secret Sauce” algorithm: Sources

The United States and China conclude an agreement to avoid an American ban by Tiktok and it will include China allowing American technicians to reproduce and replace the Recommendation Algorithm of Secret-Sauce SECRET-SAUCE, on money.

The senior White House officials confirmed on Monday that they had settled in an agreement for an agreement in order to finally resolve the dispute of a year as to whether Tiktok can and should be authorized to operate in the United States, criticisms raising concerns concerning everything, from national security to the mental health of adolescents.

Only a few days before Tiktok's ban, an agreement is now taking shape which would sell controlling participation in the controversial application for American investors, which, according to the White House, satisfies a law of congress last year which prohibits the controversial application unless it separates from Beijing.

President Trump will express themselves with Chinese President Xi Jinping this Friday to confirm the details of the framework. Above, the two meetings in 2017 in Beijing. Xinhua press agency via Getty Images

Sources indicate that the situation remains fluid and that the details, including how very important algorithm is managed in American society, could change.

The agreement opens the way to the creation of a new American company worth 50 billion dollars which would serve 172 million American users. The majority owners of the new company will include the billionaire Jeff Yass de Susquehanna International – a major of President Trump – and Bill Ford by General Atlantic Partners. A multitude of smaller investors compete for equity trays, sources said.

“Everyone and their dog want a piece of this thing now that it seems to have the full blessing of Trump, Congress and Chinese,” said a potential money in investor.

Bytedance, the Chinese outfit that created Tiktok, will maintain an interest of 19.9% ​​in the new company. It will continue to maintain full ownership of other Tiktok operations which has more than a billion monthly active users and has a market value of almost $ 300 billion even without the American unit.

Although the co-founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison, will play a major role in the housing of the new American company in the “cloud” of the technology giant, it is not clear if it can take action in actions while Oracle rents this space in Tiktok. This is why it is a question that his son, the founder of Skydance, David Ellison, fresh his purchase of 8 billion dollars in paramount and who seeks to conclude an agreement of $ 50 billion to buy Warner Bros Discovery could rather take the Tiktok participation, said sources.

The ownership of the algorithm which maintained millions of people stuck to the application because it produces an implacable and addictive flow of short videos was a key collision point in the negotiations in larger-Chinese commercial negotiations.

US law prohibits Chinese Tiktok from operating in the United States on spy fears. But President Trump, a former Tiktok critic, published a series of decrees by delaying the ban because he thinks that the platform helped him win the 2024 elections by converting his youth user base into voters Maga.

The major commercial meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will be finished shortly, wrote Trump on Monday in an article on Truth Social.

The majority owners of the new company will understand the billionaire Jeff Yass de Susquehanna International – a major of President Trump. International Group of Susquehanna

An agreement was also concluded on a certain business that the young people of our country wanted to save a lot. They will be very happy!

As indicated on Sunday by this journalist, Trump will issue another extension so that the end details of the new arrangement of Tiktok can be developed between us and the Chinese negotiators led by the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and head-to-head between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

People close to the agreement say that Trump may have to prolong Tiktok's life more than the usual 90 days given the complexity of creating a new algorithm.

Tiktok supporters on Capitol Hill in 2023, above. People close to the agreement say that Trump may have to prolong Tiktok's life more than the usual 90 days given the complexity of creating a new algorithm. AFP via Getty Images

A White House spokesperson and a spokesperson for Bessent had no immediate comments.

Chinese President XI first refused to give up any control over the application, but accepted the compromise seeking to end the commercial impasse with the United States and open the way to Trump to visit Beijing. Trump will speak with Xi this Friday to confirm the details of the frame.

Some hawks in China in the GOP continue to fear that the Tiktoks algorithm allows the CCP surveillance state and fills user screens with anti-US propaganda. Tiktok's largest demographic group has between 18 and 24 years old, with a significant number of under 18s hanging on the application.

Administration officials believe that the new structure will respect the very high bar established by bipartite legislation which has been deemed constitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States. The law stipulates that the Chinese must have no control over Tiktok to remain operational in the United States. By recreating the Algo, the new company would meet this requirement.

The last extension was to expire on Wednesday and Trump had threatened in private to let the application began to obtain a lever effect in wider trade negotiations, until the news was announced on Sunday evening that a “executive” had been reached to maintain Tiktok operating.

This framework, according to investors, informed the question, depends on a compromise: the new group of American investors does not have the original Algo directly, but it can reproduce it, divorce it from Chinese control and then use what is essentially an application created by the United States.