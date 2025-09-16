President Donald Trump deploys the National Guard in Memphis





Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, DC, earlier this year in the midst of strong criticisms from Democratic legislators.

Trump deploys the National Guard to Memphis to fight against violent crimes

President Donald Trump is launching Memphis Safe's working group to combat violent crimes using the National Guard.

President Donald Trump is deploying the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, pursuing an aggressive campaign to use military forces to fight crime.

Trump previously deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, in the midst of strong criticisms from Democrats in these areas and legal challenges. But in Memphis, Trump aims for a state controlled by Republican where the governor welcomed the intervention.

Trump gathered the leaders of Tennessee and the members of his administration at the Oval Office on September 15 to sign a memorandum creating the working group of Memphis Safe, which, according to him, was requested by the Governor of the State. The working group will include the National Guard, the FBI, internal security and other federal forces, said Trump, and is modeled on the DC operation.

“We are going to make Memphis again safe,” said Trump.

The governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, thanked Trump for having committed federal resources in Memphis.

We are very full of hope and excited by the prospect of advancing this city, said Lee, adding that he was tired of the crime that holds the big city of Memphis.

Memphis, who has long fought against crime, had the highest murder rates and other violent crimes of any major city in the country in 2024, according to Ausa Teday Analysis of FBI Data of 30 cities with more than 500,000 residents. Memphis had 40.6 homicides per 100,000 people against a rate of 25.5 per 100,000 in the national capital, which ranked fifth.

The mayor of Memphis, Paul Young, a democrat, criticized Trump's plan to deploy the goalkeeper in his city when the president announced it last week. “I don't think it's how to reduce crime,” said Young.

Trump spoke of the deployment of the guard in other major cities, including Chicago, St. Louis and New Orleans.

“We believe that Chicago will be the next one,” he said on September 15. “We will also arrive in Saint-Louis … and in New Orleans that we want to go.

Contribution: Joey Garrison, Davis Winkie, Lucas Finton, Brooke Muckerman

