PPP was destroyed by Joko Widodo





City of Aceh – The main politician of the PPP, Syaifullah Tamliha, revealed that the chaos that struck his party could not be separated from the interference of the Joko Widodo regime. This was transmitted by Tamliha during the podcast with Akbar Faizal, quoted on the YouTube channel Akbar Faizal not supposed (AFU) on Tuesday September 16, 2025. Initially, Tamliha trusted President Prabowo Suubianto who had a democratic attitude and would approve of the PPP decree. I was long (knowing) with Prabowo since 1994. When in 1995, he became Danjen Kopssus. He is democratic. If you want to fight, fight in Muktamar. Anyone who is chosen, I am sure that Prabowo will receive and publish his decree by the Minister of the Act, unlike the Jokowi era that the PPP is destroyed, the PPP is destroyed by Jokowi, said Tamliha. Akbar Faizal then signed up and asked that the purpose of the declaration had been destroyed. Then Tamliha confirmed that he had spoken as he was. Sorry, I'm talking about it, he said. The former member of the Commission of the House of Representatives, I previously told a long history on the history of the creation of the PPP to the ups and downs of the votes. Based on elections from 1999 to 2019. He also revealed the dynamics of the conflict that had occurred between Suryadharma Ali and Mr. Romahurmuziy who finally continued with Djan Faridz. Until the Djan Faridz of Inkracht won, but Yasonna (Menkumham Jokowi) did not make a decree, he said. The southern politician of Kalimantan also told me about the change of leader of Suharso Monoarfa in Muhamad Mardiono. According to him, he was also inseparable from the role of the authorities at the time. Until the PPP did not finally entered the Parliament in the 2024 elections, he again suspected that there was Jokowi's involvement in deflating the votes of the Kaaba. In the past, PSI's voice suddenly exploded, while the PPP votes of four commas had been down, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harianaceh.co.id/2025/09/16/kader-senior-ppp-dibinasakan-oleh-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos