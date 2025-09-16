Why Trump wants companies to report less incomeExBulletin





Every three months, thousands of large and small public companies report their profits and give investors an update on the way they go.

The leaders hate practice: they say that it is expensive and laborious to compile information and lead companies to pursue short -term victories rather than what is good for their long -term organization.

Now President Trump takes their cause. In an article on social networks, he called on companies to publish their income every six months, which, according to him, would benefit the country.

“This will save money and allow managers to focus on the correct management of their businesses,” said Trump in his article on social networks. “Have you ever heard the statement that” China has a 50 to 100-year view of the management of a business, when we run our businesses on a quarterly basis ??? “Not good !!!”

But some investor defenders and numerous finance experts have reacted with alarm, saying that less frequent disclosure will lead to less transparency because companies may retain significant information up to six months.

Professor Salman Arif of the Carlson School of Management of the University of Minnesota says that going to the declaration of profits twice a year could potentially lead to illegal activities by companies, because there would be less likely for investors to examine their financial number.

“If we want to reduce accounting fraud, reduce the possibilities of initiate negotiation, improve the strength of our capital markets and allow companies to invest in the long term, I think that more transparency is really beneficial,” explains Arif.

Any action on disclosure would take some time

The Securities and Exchange commissions the main regulator of actions has mandated since 1970 that companies have published their quarterly profits four times a year.

Large companies also also have investor calls in which leaders answer analysts about their performance and give “advice” about what to expect in the future. The process can sometimes lead to significant reductions in the equity prices if the results of a company are considerably lacking what investors were waiting for, or if a company issues disappointing and vice versa, big gains if the company does much better.

Managers have been complaining for a long time that being tried so often can lead to a short -term reflection when companies are trying to please investors every three months. The round business table, which represents more than 200 of the largest companies in the United States, called for less frequent disclosure of profits, writing that “profits are too often leading to an unhealthy concentration on short-term profits, to the detriment of the strategy, growth and long-term sustainability”.

But finance experts warn that quarterly updates with investors act as important control over business behavior. ARIF says that the expectations of six months for updates could lead to greater volatility in equity prices because investors would have less information and would be more inclined to be surprised by the news.

“Disclosure is a type of truth,” he says. “You are trying to reveal what's going on behind the scenes. And so if you don't have to do it very often, there is just more chances that the few figures you report can be manipulated more easily.

Despite Trump's call to less frequent dissemination of profits, any real action to modify the frequency to which American public companies report that their gains will take some time.

Even during this first mandate, Trump also called for less frequent disclosure of income, but the dry has never significantly taken the proposal.

This time, however, the SEC said that it “would prefer” Trump's proposal.

“At the request of President Trump, president [Paul] Atkins and the SEC prioritize this proposal to further eliminate unnecessary regulatory charges on companies, “said a SEC spokesperson.

However, any decision to modify several decades to report profits four times a year would require in -depth consultation and debate and would not be in place as soon as possible.

